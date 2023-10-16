Bethune-Cookman faces off with Southern at TIAA Bank Stadium

Bethune-Cookman and Southern hope that all of their preparation has netted them a solid plan of attack for Saturday evening’s matchup at TIAA Bank Stadium. For Bethune-Cookman, a win would mark a rebound from their recent loss to Texas Southern. On the other side, a win for Southern would continue to build on the promise the team showed in their last game against Lincoln (CA).
Bethune-Cookman (1-5 Overall, 0-3 in SWAC)
The Wildcats come into this contest with a 1-5 record on the season. They are scoring an average of 18.8 points per contest, with a total of 15 touchdowns on the year. The Wildcats’ defense is conceding an average of 30.8 points per game.
Jimmie Robinson III gears up after an impressive performance in Bethune-Cookman’s last game. Robinson III rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown in the team’s loss.
Bethune-Cookman’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 56-44 rush-pass play selection split.
Bethune-Cookman went 2-9 in 2022. This is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 0-2 in 2022. Bethune-Cookman is looking for their first SWAC win this year, as they currently sit at 0-3 in conference games.
Southern (3-3 Overall, 2-1 in SWAC)
The Jags will enter this match up with a 3-3 campaign so far. They are averaging 22.5 points per contest, while accumulating a total of 17 touchdowns so far this year. On the other side of the ball, the Jags’ defense is giving up an average of 15.8 points per game.
Harold Blood is looking to continue the play he showcased in Southern’s last game. Blood threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s win.
Southern loves to target their backs, with 25% of their receptions coming from the running back position.
The Jags’ record sits at 2-1 for their last three games, averaging 420 offensive yards per game during those games. This is their first neutral site game this year, but they went 1-1 in 2022. Southern is 2-3 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 18.0 points per game in those games.
