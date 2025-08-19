HBCU Product Scores First NFL TD, Announces Name Change

Jacory Croskey-Merritt isn’t just making noise in Washington’s backfield—he’s making a name for himself. Literally. The former HBCU standout from Alabama State scored his first NFL touchdown during the Washington Commanders’ preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals, capping off his rise from seventh-round pick to potential fantasy football steal. And now, he wants everyone to call him “Bill” Croskey-Merritt.

The rookie running back, who wants to be called “Bill” Croskey-Merritt, found the end zone for the first time in his NFL career during the Commanders’ preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. His 27-yard touchdown run in the first quarter wasn’t just a highlight—it was a statement that the seventh-rounder out of Arizona (by way of Alabama State and New Mexico) is ready to carve out his role in a crowded RB room.

“Once I seen daylight, I was like, it’s finally real,” Croskey-Merritt said after the game, soaking in the moment.

From HBCU Roots to NFL Spotlight

Croskey-Merritt’s journey to the league started at Alabama State, where the Montgomery native rushed for 1,164 yards and 13 touchdowns across 31 games. The HBCU product transferred to New Mexico in 2023, exploding for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors. His brief stint at Arizona was derailed by eligibility issues, but he still showed out at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he earned MVP honors with 97 yards and two scores.

That winding path set up his selection in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft—a long shot pick who now looks like one of Washington’s most intriguing young weapons.

Why “Bill”?

Forget Jacory—Croskey-Merritt has been “Bill” since childhood. He explained that the nickname came from his shaved haircut as a kid, when friends said he looked like Little Bill, the animated character from the late-90s show.

Now he wants the world to know him by that name. “I got the nickname Bill from having a bald head when I was little. I used to have a low haircut, so people joked on me and said I looked like Little Bill. So it just stuck with me.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter even reported that Croskey-Merritt wants broadcasts to use “Bill” when they mention him.

Moving Up the Depth Chart

The Washington Commanders’ backfield has been buzzing with trade rumors around Brian Robinson Jr., and Croskey-Merritt’s emergence only adds fuel to that fire. Washington still has Austin Ekeler, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jeremy McNichols, Kazmeir Allen, and Demetric Felton, but “Bill” is forcing his way into the rotation.

In Monday’s game, Croskey-Merritt finished with 11 carries for 46 yards and one touchdown, adding two receptions. That performance has already made him a hot name in fantasy football circles. Once considered a deep sleeper, he’s quickly turning into a late-round target with potential flex upside if Washington gives him more touches.

A Rookie Moment with Jayden Daniels

After Croskey-Merritt’s touchdown, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels—who had already scored a rushing TD himself—made sure his teammate got the ball back as a keepsake. Daniels explained that his own teammates did the same for him after his first touchdown, and he wanted Croskey-Merritt to have that memory.

“That just shows the leadership that he has for this team,” Croskey-Merritt said of his QB.

Fantasy Watch: From Sleeper to Steal?

Don’t draft Croskey-Merritt too high just yet—the Washington Commanders’ backfield is still a committee—but his blend of HBCU toughness, Mountain West production, and now NFL flashes make him one of the most intriguing late-round fantasy picks this summer.

For a seventh-rounder out of an HBCU to be forcing his way into the conversation this fast, “Bill” Croskey-Merritt is already proving that the name fits—because he’s all business.