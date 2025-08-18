NC HBCUs admitting students that don’t even apply

A new college admissions paradigm is launching in North Carolina this fall with the NC College Connect program. It includes eight prominent HBCUs, offering qualifying public high school seniors a streamlined path to higher education. Students with a weighted GPA of 2.8 or higher and who meet specific program course and safety-question criteria will receive direct admission to institutions such as Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina Central University, Johnson C. Smith University, Livingstone College, Bennett College, Saint Augustine’s University, and Shaw University—no essays, recommendations, or full applications required.

This new model is set to reach more than 62,000 North Carolina public high school seniors for the 2026–27 academic year, as announced by the UNC System and the Department of Public Instruction. Students will receive official admission letters either in the mail or via the CFNC portal. To accept the offer, they need only complete a brief form on NCCollegeConnect.org or CFNC.org.

Why It Matters

Reduced Barriers to Access : NC College Connect removes traditional hurdles in the application process—like essays, testing, and fee payments—making college more accessible, especially for first-generation and underrepresented students.

Enrollment Strategy for Institutions: This approach helps participating institutions, including HBCUs, broaden their applicant pool during a period of declining enrollment at many colleges.

Shaw University in Raleigh, NC.

About the Eight HBCUs

Here’s a quick snapshot of the HBCUs now part of NC College Connect:

Elizabeth City State University – A public HBCU in Elizabeth City participates in the program. Fayetteville State University – Another public HBCU offering direct admission. North Carolina Central University – A public HBCU in Durham included in the UNC System list. Johnson C. Smith University – A private HBCU located in Charlotte; now accessible via the program. Livingstone College – Private HBCU in Salisbury, included in NC College Connect. Bennett College – A private women’s HBCU in Greensboro, part of the admissions group. Saint Augustine’s University – A private HBCU in Raleigh included among participating institutions. Shaw University – Private HBCU in Raleigh, also part of the program.

How Students Participate

Eligibility : Seniors who finish junior year with a weighted GPA of at least 2.8 and meet specific course and safety requirements.

Admission Offers : Students will receive tailored offers based on eligibility as early as this fall via mail and the CFNC portal.

Acceptance Steps : Log in to CFNC or NCCollegeConnect.org, review eligible institutions, and complete a basic online form to accept.

: Log in to CFNC or NCCollegeConnect.org, review eligible institutions, and complete a basic online form to accept. Next Steps: Upon acceptance, students receive guidance on enrollment and financial aid.

An aerial view of Winston-Salem State University.

Broader Participation & Support

Beyond HBCUs, the initiative also covers:

11 UNC System universities (excluding highly selective ones like NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Wilmington, UNC-School of the Arts, and NC A&T State University)

(excluding highly selective ones like NC State, UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Wilmington, UNC-School of the Arts, and NC A&T State University) 29 independent colleges and universities

All 58 North Carolina Community Colleges

Financial incentives are offered—for example, students enrolling at Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, UNC Pembroke, or Western Carolina University may pay just $500 per semester under the NC Promise plan.