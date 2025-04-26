Washington Commanders pick former HBCU star in NFL Draft

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round (245th overall), marking a significant milestone in the career of the former HBCU standout from Alabama State. Croskey-Merritt’s journey to the NFL is a testament to his resilience and determination.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, Croskey-Merritt began his collegiate career at Alabama State University, a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), where he amassed 1,164 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns over 31 career games. Seeking an opportunity to showcase his game at the FBS level, he transferred to the University of New Mexico in 2023, where he had a breakout season with 1,190 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors. In 2024, he briefly joined the University of Arizona but appeared in only one game due to eligibility issues. Despite limited play, he showcased his talent at the East-West Shrine Bowl, rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns, and earning MVP honors.

“Eligibility issues sidelined Croskey-Merritt for all but one game in 2024, but his skills were on full display at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He’s a quick processor with adequate size and impressive cut quickness to find yards in a crowded workspace. He has one-cut talent and the ability to break runs sharply across the grain when necessary. He finishes runs with purpose, too.”

Former HBCU RBs

Croskey-Merritt’s selection follows that of Bhayshul Tuten, another former HBCU running back from North Carolina A&T, who was drafted earlier in the fourth round (104th overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tuten’s impressive college career included over 3,500 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns. He further boosted his draft stock with a standout performance at the NFL Combine, recording a 40-yard dash time of 4.32 seconds. ?

The selections of Croskey-Merritt and Tuten highlight the growing trend of homegrown HBCU talent emerging from FBS schools as polished prospects. Their journeys underscore the importance of the opportunities that HBCUs can provide for athletes to develop and showcase their skills on a national stage.?

As Croskey-Merritt joins the Washington Commanders, he brings a powerful running style and a proven ability to overcome adversity. His addition to the roster adds depth to the backfield and continues the legacy of HBCU athletes making their mark in the NFL.