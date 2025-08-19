HBCU Secures Coveted Carnegie Classification

Norfolk State University (NSU) recently joined an elite tier of American higher education. The HBCU, long recognized for its teaching mission, has been newly classified as a Research College and University (RCU) by the American Council of Education (ACE) and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The designation places NSU in the top 12 percent of colleges and universities nationwide—a milestone underscoring the growth of research capacity at HBCUs.

A New Standard of Recognition

“This recognition affirms Norfolk State University as a serious research institution,” said NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston. “We are proud to be one of just over 500 schools in the nation to reach Carnegie Research classification.”

Until recently, NSU’s Carnegie designation was tied primarily to its master’s degree programs. The revised methodology—announced jointly by ACE and Carnegie—introduced a broader framework intended to capture the “multifaceted, wide-ranging research landscape” of U.S. higher education. For NSU, the change highlighted a record of achievement that had previously gone unmeasured.

The Office of the Provost noted that the new classification recognizes NSU’s doctoral programs and more than $30 million in annual grant activity. Faculty members are conducting research in advanced fields such as nanotechnology, quantum computing, and environmental studies of Virginia’s Elizabeth River. “Our faculty are submitting proposals and securing awards at an unprecedented pace,” the Provost’s office said.

The RCU Designation

Carnegie’s 2025 research activity designations are divided into three tiers. Research 1 institutions must surpass $50 million in research expenditures and award at least 70 research doctorates annually. Research 2 institutions must meet thresholds of $5 million and 20 doctorates. The new RCU designation recognizes institutions that do not reach R1 or R2 benchmarks but spend at least $2.5 million annually on research. Two hundred and sixteen institutions, including Norfolk State, currently hold the classification.

Timothy F.C. Knowles, president of the Carnegie Foundation, said the revisions were overdue. “These updates are the first step to bring a decades-old system into the 21st century,” Knowles said. “We are expanding our recognition of the range of ways colleges and universities engage in research and development. Over time, this will be good for the sector, for scholarship, for policymakers, and for students.”

A Path Toward R2

For Norfolk State, the designation is both a validation and a challenge. Administrators see the RCU classification as a stepping stone toward R2 status, which would place the HBCU among the nation’s high-research universities. “We’re on the precipice of meeting the criteria for R2,” the Provost’s office said, citing the university’s trajectory in research spending and doctoral training.

That prospect carries weight not only for the university but also for the broader HBCU community. Historically Black institutions have often been overlooked in research rankings, despite conducting work with direct social, environmental, and technological impact. Norfolk State’s recognition suggests that narrative may be shifting.

“The research we are producing raises the level for our students and impacts the wider society,” President Adams-Gaston said. “This designation affirms our place in the national research conversation.”