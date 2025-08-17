HBCU Football: Bluefield State “WE ARE ONE”.

Bluefield State football has only been back for four years, but head coach Davon Morgan is already shaping its identity as an HBCU program built on resilience and grit. The former NFL safety stepped into the job late, but he refuses to make excuses. “Last season, I didn’t really get the chance to recruit the way I wanted to, obviously, coming in late, being hired in March. But make no excuse about it, we did what we needed to do to get some numbers here and get the season off the ground,” Morgan said. He knows the program is still in the rebuild stage. “Bluefield bought football back four years ago, but we’re still in the rebuild phase to make sure we have the resources that we need,” he explained.

We Are One: Brotherhood in the Mountains

Morgan has made family the foundation of Bluefield State football. “It was about really making it personable for the kid, sharing and expressing the family atmosphere,” he said. “Some people got second thoughts about coming to West Virginia, you know what I mean? But it takes me, my staff… connecting with grandparents, cousins, aunties, uncles, and assuring them that we got their kid, he’s safe, he’s secure. Not only that, they’re gonna learn high-level football.” That trust fuels the team motto. “We are one. And that’s what we’re trying to express and get the message out is, you mess with one of us, you mess with all of us.”

Confidence, Not Arrogance

Morgan learned hard lessons in his first year Head Coach at an HBCU, but he’s staying true to himself. “What I learned is don’t take it personal. And when it’s my turn, it’s my turn,” he said. “Through it all, I’m still gonna be as confident as I ever been. That’s my personality, that’s who I am. Some people say, ‘He’s arrogant, he’s this.’ No, I’m just confident.” That mentality is what he expects from his players. “That’s what I’m breathing into my team, is confidence. Be sure of yourself, self-love. Because if you don’t love yourself, nobody else gonna love you. If you don’t believe in it, nobody else gonna believe in it.”

The Next Chapter in Bluefield’s Legacy

Morgan isn’t overpromising, but he is setting the tone for a new era. “We had to replace a pretty whole team, you know? But I’m excited about this group, we got some numbers, we got some depth. Now it’s about bringing this thing together and being one,” he said. The message is clear. “Now it’s about our time. And the message I’m getting out to my guys is it’s our time and leave no doubt.”

What’s next for the West Virginia HBCU?