HBCU Trailblazer to be Honored During U.S. Open

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has produced countless trailblazers, but few figures stand taller in history than Althea Gibson. Born in Silver, South Carolina, in 1927, Gibson overcame the crushing weight of racial prejudice to forge a path that forever changed the world of sports. The 2025 U.S. Open will honor Gibson’s HBCU legacy, with her sorority and school taking center court.

Recruited to FAMU through her early tennis connections. Althea Gibson quickly distinguished herself on campus not only as a tennis star but also as a versatile athlete. She played golf and basketball and was known as one of the best pool players at the university. While excelling in athletics, she also pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (Beta Alpha Chapter), where she was beloved by her peers.

HBCU Roots

After graduating from Tallahassee-HBCU, Gibson broke barriers on the global stage. In 1956, she became the first Black woman to win a Grand Slam tennis title at the French Open. The following year, she cemented her dominance by winning Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, completing an extraordinary streak of four consecutive Grand Slam victories—an achievement still referred to as the “Althea Slam.” Her groundbreaking success paved the way for future generations of athletes, with legends like Billie Jean King continuing to champion her legacy.

Her accomplishments extended far beyond tennis. Gibson became the first Black woman to compete on the LPGA Tour, authored books, recorded music, and even appeared on screen alongside John Wayne. At the height of her popularity, she toured with the Harlem Globetrotters, thrilling audiences by showcasing her tennis skills on basketball courts.

The Althea Gibson display at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History

The U.S. Open has long celebrated Gibson’s impact. In 2019, a statue in her honor was unveiled outside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, a lasting tribute to her pioneering role in tennis.

Center Court Tribute

This year, the 2025 U.S. Open will once again spotlight her remarkable journey. During opening week on August 22, members of Gibson’s beloved sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha (Beta Alpha Chapter), will perform as part of the ceremonies. That is hosted by another FAMU Alum, Rashad Ali, and FAMU Alum “DJ Radio Champ” will provide the soundtrack for the evening. Adding to the celebration, the renowned Florida A&M Marching “100” pep band will take center court on August 27. Bringing the spirit of her alma mater to one of tennis’ biggest stages.

Althea Gibson’s story is one of courage, versatility, and triumph. A legacy that continues to inspire not just FAMU but the entire world of sports.