HBCU football’s newest program looks to make noise

Bluefield State enters the 2025 HBCU football season with something to prove. The program was re-started after a long hiatus in 2021, but it has yet to win a CIAA in its two league seasons. Head coach Davon Morgan is ready for all the smoke. After a tough first year, he returns with a full offseason, his recruits, and no apologies. “If you got a problem, talk to me,” Morgan told HBCU Gameday. “If not—why we whispering?



He took over in March 2024. Without a signing day or offseason, he had to build quickly.



“I still came through for my university,” he said. “Now that I’ve had time to recruit, sit with guys and their families, I’m excited — really excited.”

Morgan isn’t just looking for athletes. He’s building a culture. “Before I’m looking for an athlete, I want to know what type of kid are you in the classroom,” he said. “Do you care about your academics? That’s first for me.”



He targets players with GPAs of 2.5 or higher. In his words, “Those are the guys who care. They show up on time. They work without being pushed.”



He also watches how players carry themselves. “Are you the kind of dude who wakes up, makes your bed, brushes your teeth, and shows up on time?” Morgan asked. “Or are you coming out in sweatpants with no plan?”



For Morgan, football skills matter—but they come last. “Character, academics, effort, and trust. That’s the order.”

CIAA Rankings Put Bluefield State Last — Morgan Isn’t Bothered

At CIAA Football Media Day, the league announced its 2025 preseason All-Conference Team and predicted order of finish. Bluefield State ranked 11th overall, behind teams like Virginia Union, Johnson C. Smith, and Virginia State.



Morgan didn’t flinch. “It’s a rivalry with everybody. This is the CIAA,” he said. “The tables can turn real fast.”



Last season’s infamous trophy grab drew criticism, but Morgan stood on it. “A lot of guys took that personal,” he told HBCU Gameday. “But my thing is—spot the ball. Let’s play.”

Beating Concord Was Bigger Than a Scoreboard

Bluefield State didn’t win a conference game in 2024. But the win over cross-town rival Concord meant something deeper. “It meant a lot to the community,” Morgan said. “It showed the direction I want this program to go.”



Morgan keeps the same approach regardless of who’s across the field. “Whether it’s Concord, Shaw, or Winston?Salem, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We’re going to prepare the same. We’re going to come out and try to kick your ass.”

Last year’s record doesn’t define what’s coming. Davon Morgan believes the foundation is set. “It doesn’t matter who we play, when we play,” he said. “It’s how we play.”



