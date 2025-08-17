Adrian Jones Ready to Lead Elizabeth City State Football

Elizabeth City State and the CIAA set the stage for a redemption story fans can feel. Adrian Jones told HBCU Gameday why faith, focus, and recruiting will define the Vikings’ next chapter. Adrian Jones says Elizabeth City State is a “hidden gem” with CIAA upside.

A Fresh Start at Elizabeth City State

Adrian Jones didn’t arrive at Elizabeth City State with hesitation. He arrived with conviction. “The journey’s been great, man. I was at North Carolina Central twice. I was a head coach at Shaw University, and now I’m at Elizabeth City State. It’s a hidden gem. It’s a goldmine. You just had to be the right person to take the job and take us over the threshold.”

Locked In, No Distractions

Jones isn’t looking for bright lights or distractions. He believes the Vikings’ location is their strength. “There’s no distractions, and that’s what I like about it. There’s no distractions. It’s straight football and academics. If you know anything about football, the schools that are in the middle of nowhere, schools that win championships, you’re looking at Valdosta State, the Fort Valleys of the world.”

Laying the Foundation

When he talks about building the program, it’s not with empty words. It’s about action. “Just setting the foundation, speaking what we believe in. Everybody has to speak that same language. I’ve brought coaches that believe in me and my vision and guys that want to be head coaches as well. Everybody understanding that we all have to be on one accord.”

He inherited a 3–7 team, but he refuses to pin that on the players. “I never said it was their 3–7. We were 3–7. And they understood we were family from the start. You’re going to see a good product.”

Faith, Focus, and the ‘C-Word’ Rule

Jones leans on faith as much as football. “I say it all the time, God is good. Elizabeth City is where I needed to be. I’m not salty about losing a job at another North Carolina HBCU, Shaw University. They gave me an opportunity to be a head coach. I learned a lot there. And God wanted me to be somewhere with no distractions, where I can focus and definitely win championships.”

But there’s one word players won’t casually throw around in his program. “I’m going to say it right now: championship. We don’t even talk about that because it’s a journey to get there. Each and every day, we’ll talk about it when we get there. But if they hear me say the C word, it’s automatic 100 push-ups. It’s a process. We get 1% better each and every day. It’s a long season. So let’s focus on what we have to do.”

Family and Buy-In

Jones knows buy-in matters more than buzz. “When I got there, nobody went in the transfer portal. I had 157 football players. We’re going to bring in 95. We kept 130. So we had to do some cutting.” Especially when HBCU athletes are always looking for more.

He made his presence known from day one. “I made sure I was seen in the weight room. I made sure they understood that I loved them from day one.”

Recruiting Tidewater for CIAA Dominance

Ask Jones about recruiting, and you hear the confidence. “Well, you know me. I’m probably one of the best recruiters in the CIAA. I didn’t realize how close Norfolk, Hampton, Virginia Beach were. It’s just so easy to get to. We have an advantage because a lot of people don’t want to travel those roads.”

The Tidewater push has already paid dividends. “We probably had about eight to nine guys from the Tidewater that committed to us. If you haven’t been there in a while, Elizabeth City State is a beautiful campus. I didn’t know it until I went down there on the interview and was like, wow, why aren’t they winning? But at the end of the day, they chose me to be there to try to figure it out.”

CIAA Pride and Identity

At Media Day, Jones made sure to connect his journey back to the conference that shaped him. “I appreciate everything the CIAA has been. It’s a legacy. You have to really understand what it means. I am CIAA. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the CIAA. I’m appreciative of that. I like to give back and let our kids understand that wherever you go, you make the best out of it. We’ve got a good group of guys that are going to showcase their talents and be a very competitive football team.”



Elizabeth City State believes the blueprint is in place his HBCU to be successful—and the CIAA will soon see it on Saturdays.