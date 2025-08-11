Progress in Baltimore strengthens CIAA relationship

Baltimore is no longer the place it was once viewed as. It’s not the city that many outsiders romanticized through the lens of “The Wire” for the last 25 years. And Baltimore is not merely hosting the CIAA Tournament—it’s co-writing the story. Through intentional leadership, cultural alignment, and economic strategy, Mayor Brandon Scott has helped position Charm City as a safe haven, literally and figuratively, to celebrate HBCU excellence.

A Strategic Symbiosis: CIAA and Baltimore’s Mutual Rise

Since the CIAA Tournament moved to Baltimore in 2021, the connection has grown stronger. The event has become more than a week of basketball—it’s a celebration of Black achievement.

From 2022 to 2025, the CIAA generated $109 million in total economic impact for Baltimore. It also brought $4.8 million to Black-owned businesses and $9.9 million in state and local taxes.

The 2025 tournament alone delivered $27.4 million to the local economy. It created nearly 1,500 jobs and generated $2.4 million in taxes.

WSSU celebrates as it knocks off Virginia Union in a thrilling 2023 CIAA Tournament semifinal.

Public Safety Gains Add to the Mayor’s Legacy

Mayor Scott’s leadership extends beyond major events. He is guiding Baltimore through one of its most significant public safety turnarounds in decades.

In 2025, homicides dropped 22.7% compared to last year. Nonfatal shootings fell 19.6%. Robberies are down 22%. Auto thefts dropped 34%, and carjackings fell 15%.

These results come from Scott’s Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan. The strategy combines outreach, data-driven policing, and targeted economic opportunities. The decline in crime is building a reputation for Baltimore as safer, more stable, and ready for growth.

Leadership Anchored in Culture, Equity, and Vision

Scott has treated the CIAA as part of a long-term plan, not a single event.

He famously said, “CIAA and Baltimore go together like Old Bay and crabs.” His administration helped secure the tournament through 2029. This meant holding off competition from other cities and showing how much the community values the event.

Scott told HBCU Gameday in February 2025, before being granted a second contract, that this marriage was meant to be. “This is a match made in Black heaven,” Scott said. “You’ve got the excellence of the CIAA, which has been producing top-tier student-athletes and professionals for generations, paired with a city that is a cornerstone of Black history.”

Scott’s broader work also includes the Mayor’s HBCU Fellowship Initiative, which connects HBCU graduates to public service careers. He has also pushed a $3 billion neighborhood revitalization plan to tackle vacant properties and strengthen communities.

Johnson C. Smith women cheer on teammates at the 2024 CIAA Tournament in Baltimore.

Cultural Capital Meets Economic Strategy

Visit Baltimore and local partners have turned the CIAA into a seasonal anchor event. It boosts tourism, showcases local businesses, and funds scholarships. It also features education days, fan festivals, and cultural programs.

These efforts reinforce Baltimore’s brand as a city of action, culture, and inclusion. It’s becoming the kind of place the CIAA wants to represent.

Mayor Brandon Scott speaks with the President of Virginia State University, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, at the 2025 CIAA Tournament.

A United Axis of Progress

The CIAA Tournament brings strong economic gains while celebrating Baltimore’s culture.

Scott’s leadership connects public safety, fiscal investment, and cultural respect in one plan.

Baltimore is emerging as more than a stop on the HBCU circuit—it’s becoming a center for Black excellence and community growth.

As the city and the CIAA grow together, Baltimore is redefining itself. It is becoming a destination for culture, safety, and progress—and a model for other cities to follow.