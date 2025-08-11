HBCU brings successful softball coach back home

Veteran HBCU softball coach Nakeya Hall is eager to return to the institution that helped shape her both personally and professionally. South Carolina State University has announced the return of Hall as the new head coach for the Lady Bulldogs softball program.



“I am deeply honored and humbled to be named the Head Softball Coach at South Carolina State University,” Hall shared. “Returning to the place that helped shape me is truly a full-circle moment.”



Hall’s return to her alma mater comes after seven successful seasons at Grambling State University, where she led the Lady Tigers to a historic 33-win season in 2023 and guided them to the SWAC Championship game for the first time since 2001. Hall’s tenure also produced multiple All-SWAC selections, including Kamryn Broussard, the 2025 SWAC Player of the Year.

HBCU journey leads home

Hall’s coaching journey began at South Carolina State, where she spent four years as an assistant coach before moving to Winston-Salem State for two seasons. She also spent five seasons at Alabama A&M University. Under Hall, Alabama A&M boasted what was statistically the strongest offense in the SWAC from a power standpoint during the 2018 campaign. Alabama A&M led the league in batting (.297), slugging percentage (.448), runs per game (.593) and home runs (32). This remarkable season earned Hall 2018 SWAC Coach of the Year honors and a share of the Eastern Division Championship.Her return to HBCU softball represents a significant moment for the program and the broader HBCU community.

“We are excited to bring Coach Hall back home to Bulldog country,” said Interim Director of Athletics Oliver “Buddy” Pough. “Our softball fans remember her enthusiasm and are eager to see her return.”



With her extensive experience and proven track record of success, Hall is poised to continue building a competitive program at South Carolina State, making her return an exciting new chapter in HBCU softball.