Baltimore ready to fight to keep CIAA in town

HBCU basketball fans have been making their way to Baltimore for the CIAA Tournament since 2022, and Mayor Brandon M. Scott wants to make sure Charm City remains the event’s home for years to come. With bids due in April for the 2027 through 2029 editions of the legendary tournament, Scott is putting his full-court press on to keep the nation’s oldest HBCU basketball conference tournament in Baltimore.



“This is a match made in Black heaven,” Scott told HBCU Gameday in an exclusive interview. “You’ve got the excellence of the CIAA, which has been producing top-tier student-athletes and professionals for generations, paired with a city that is a cornerstone of Black history.”



That synergy is something Scott and city leaders believe makes Baltimore the ideal home for the tournament long-term. The event has provided a massive economic boost during a traditionally slow season for tourism, drawing thousands of HBCU alumni, fans, and students into the city. But for Scott, it’s about more than just dollars and cents—it’s about fostering a deeper relationship between the CIAA and Baltimore’s Black community.

“I never want to leave Baltimore. And in this particular moment, we think that we’re the perfect fit because of where we sit in the country, in the world, because of what we’re going to invest in and know that this is not just some transactional deal, that this is family. We’re going to stand up with the CIAA no matter who is attacking it.”

Baltimore mayor Brandon M. Scott talks with Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abduallah during the 2025 CIAA Tournament.

Of course, Baltimore won’t be unchallenged in its quest to keep the tournament. Charlotte, which hosted the CIAA Tournament for 15 years prior to Baltimore, is expected to submit a strong bid. Other cities could also emerge as contenders, especially as the conference weighs the long-term viability and impact of its tournament location.

Charlotte has nostalgia on its side, with many CIAA fans remembering the days when the Queen City turned into an HBCU showcase every February. However, Baltimore has made its own mark, earning praise for its hospitality, security, and commitment to uplifting Black businesses and culture during tournament week.

Scott knows that in order to secure the CIAA’s future in Baltimore, the city has to go beyond what it has already done. He’s positioning Baltimore’s bid not as a transaction, but as a long-term partnership. That means more investment, more community involvement, and an even bigger push to ensure that the city is doing right by the CIAA institutions, student-athletes, and alumni.

“We want everyone in the CIAA to feel the best love that you can get. And that’s black Baltimore, Charm City love,” Scott said. “We don’t want them to go. We’re going to put our best foot forward and we’ll see what goes. But we want you all to be here in Black Baltimore for Black History Month.”

With the bid process right around the corner, all eyes will be on the CIAA to see if it sticks with Baltimore or decides to take the tournament elsewhere. One thing is certain—Mayor Brandon Scott is making it clear that Baltimore is ready to fight for the right to keep the biggest annual HBCU basketball celebration right where it is.