Illinois names building after former HBCU athlete

Illinois has officially renamed one of its landmark government buildings to honor a celebrated Alabama State University (ASU) graduate and HBCU icon.

The building at 115 South LaSalle Street in Chicago is now the Jesse White State of Illinois Building.

This follows unanimous approval from both the Illinois House and Senate.

A Ceremony Honoring a Legacy

Governor J.B. Pritzker joined state officials, community leaders, and Jesse White himself for the dedication ceremony.

The building is home to more than 15 state agencies.

It includes the Chicago offices of the Illinois Secretary of State and the Illinois Attorney General.

From HBCU Graduate to Illinois Icon

Jesse White earned his bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University, an HBCU, in 1957, when it was still called Alabama State College.

While there he played both baseball and basketball, He went on to become the first African American elected Illinois Secretary of State in 1999, serving until 2023.

Before that, White served 16 years in the Illinois House of Representatives and six years as Cook County Recorder of Deeds.

His public service career began as a schoolteacher.

Words from Jesse White

“I am proud to have a State of Illinois building named in my honor,” White said.

“I hope that the Jesse White State Building will inspire future generations of all backgrounds to serve with honor and excellence.”

More Than a Public Servant

White’s impact goes far beyond government.

In 1959, he founded the Jesse White Tumblers, an internationally known youth program that has influenced thousands of young people.

As Secretary of State, he improved customer service, modernized technology, and promoted organ and tissue donation across Illinois.

His achievements are a source of pride for the HBCU community, proving that graduates of historically Black colleges and universities can rise to the highest levels of public service.

Praise from Governor Pritzker

Governor Pritzker called White “the longest serving Secretary of State in our history.”

He credited White with championing honest government and ending corrupt practices.

“I cannot think of a more appropriate name than the Jesse White State of Illinois Building,” Pritzker said.

“It will serve generations and stand as a symbol of strong, effective government.”

Do something good for someone every day.



Jesse White's motto is a creed we should strive to live by in our lives — it speaks to his legacy as the longest-serving Secretary of State in Illinois.



And that legacy grows today as we dedicate one of our state buildings in his name. pic.twitter.com/SGzFtU95rZ — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 24, 2025

Quick Facts About Jesse White

Graduated from ASU, an HBCU , in 1957.

, in 1957. First African American Illinois Secretary of State.

Served 24 years in the Illinois House of Representatives and as Cook County Recorder of Deeds.

Founded the Jesse White Tumblers in 1959.

The new name is more than a sign on a building.

It is a lasting tribute to an HBCU trailblazer whose decades of leadership, mentorship, and service have shaped the state of Illinois.