Atlanta skyline featured prominently on new HBCU basketball court

It’s tough to stand out as an HBCU in Atlanta, but Clark Atlanta University basketball has added some razzle-dazzle to the mix.

For the 2025-2026 season, Clark Atlanta University unveiled a stunning new basketball court that blends school pride with a bold, modern look. At the heart of the design is a large black-stained hardwood section. A subtle, light-gray outline of the Atlanta skyline stretches the length of the floor, instantly connecting the program to the city.

The iconic Panther logo dominates center court, with “Panthers” in bold lettering above it. The keys feature a natural wood tone, framed by sharp red borders. Inside each lane, the “SIAC” conference logo stands out. Bright red boundary lines tie the floor to the surrounding red-and-black bleachers. Above the skyline, the phrase “One Make One” appears in elegant script, adding a personal and motivational touch.

Epps Gymnasium has been a fortress for Clark Atlanta. Over the last two seasons, the men’s team posted a 21-5 home record. Meanwhile, the women’s squad has gone 28-10 at home in the past three years. Those numbers, paired with the new court’s striking aesthetics, create a powerful home-court presence.

With its sleek design, deep school spirit, and clear nod to Atlanta pride, the new court is more than a playing surface—it’s a statement piece for Clark Atlanta basketball.