HBCU Championship cheer squad names new coach

North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III has named Kendall Cook as the new head coach of the Aggies cheerleading program. The appointment comes as NCAT celebrates back-to-back national championships in the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) and National Dance Alliance (NDA).

Experienced Cheer Coach with HBCU Roots

Cook brings years of coaching experience at both the high school and college levels.

He has coached at North Mecklenburg High School and Livingstone College, among other institutions.

Since 2020, he has served as CEO, founder, and head coach of Mogul Elite LLC in Washington, D.C.

His previous positions include head cheer coach at LaSalle University (2019–2021) and Friendship Tech Prep Academy (2017–2019).

A Vision for Tradition and Growth

“This program holds a powerful legacy, and I’m committed to honoring that tradition while pushing it to new heights,” Cook said.

“My vision is not only to keep a winning team on the mat but also to strengthen our connection with the Aggie community, alumni, and the culture that makes A&T so special.”

NCAT Athletic Director’s Endorsement

Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III praised Cook’s hire for aligning with HBCU culture and institutional branding.

“He is familiar with NCA and NDA rules, HBCU traditions, and institutional branding,” Hilton said.

Hilton emphasized the importance of the cheer program in boosting fan engagement and bringing national attention to North Carolina A&T through its championship success.

Quick Facts About Kendall Cook

With Cook at the helm, NCAT cheerleading aims to keep its championship streak alive while expanding its role as a cultural and community leader.