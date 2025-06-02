HBCU has new construction project for first time in 20 years

Clark Atlanta University is starting 2025 with a major milestone: the construction of a brand-new Student Success Center—the first new building on the HBCU campus in more than 20 years.

“We are ready to go,” said Clark Atlanta University President George French Jr., in an interview with WSB-TV.

Bulldozers are already on site, preparing the ground for the $12 million project, which is designed to support the university’s rapidly growing student population. Interest in the university has skyrocketed, with 48,000 applicants competing for just 1,200 spots in the incoming class.

“Those 48,000 students had an average—those admitted—GPA of 3.71. Hence, we had to have student services like this for them,” French said.

The new 48,000-square-foot Student Success Center will house academic advisors, tutors, and programs aimed at helping students thrive. It will offer support with study skills and guidance on how to navigate college life—ensuring students have the tools they need to succeed from day one.

French emphasized that the HBCU is focused on maintaining both the quality and quantity of its student body, and this project is a major step in that direction.

“It’s been over 20 years since we had construction on the campus. We’re super, super excited,” he said.

The new Student Success Center is expected to open in fall 2026.