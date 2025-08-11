WSSU Transforms from Contender to HBCU Championship Threat

Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) is no stranger to tradition. As one of the most storied programs in HBCU football, the Rams enter this season with momentum and confidence.

Two years ago, the team finished 4–4 in conference play, losing four games by a combined 14 points. Last season, they flipped the script, going 7–3 and winning key overtime battles. “There’s a process to winning. You have to learn how to win,” the coach explained. “Having a quarterback like Daelyn Lee and a stingy, aggressive defense helps.”

The CIAA’s shift to a “mega conference” has changed the landscape. Gone is the North-South split. Now, every team plays everyone, creating a tougher, more balanced schedule. “It makes for a better product for our conference,” the coach said. “When we get to the playoffs, we’re battle-tested.” This format means WSSU faces top-tier competition each week, sharpening its game for postseason runs.

Quarterback Daelyn Lee’s growth mirrors the team’s rise. From a freshman learning the ropes to a leader standing 6’4” and 220 pounds, his maturity sets the tone. “I told him, you’re not the face of the program—you’re the face of the university,” the coach shared. Lee’s ability to read defenses, protect the ball, and make adjustments mid-game makes him one of the most promising quarterbacks in all of Black college football.

Special teams often decide close games, and WSSU has turned them into a weapon. Last season, the Rams ranked nationally in punt return blocks and execution. “You’ve got to be a little crazy to play special teams,” the coach joked. “It’s about winning two of the three phases of the game. We did that seven times last year.”

Winston-Salem State University’s 70–30 Recruiting Formula

WSSU’s roster-building strategy is simple but effective: 70% high school recruits and 30% targeted transfers. This formula keeps the core strong while adding proven talent in key areas. “It’s not new—everybody does it. We just put a number on it,” the coach said. “And it’s working.”

Protecting the Legacy of Winston-Salem State University Athletics

For WSSU, success is about more than wins. It’s about maintaining the legacy of being a winner—on and off the field. “We’re going to protect the legacy,” the coach stated firmly. “That’s who we are as a university.”

With a maturing roster, a proven quarterback, and the battle-tested mentality of a mega conference schedule, Winston-Salem State University is poised to make noise in the CIAA. For this proud HBCU, the mission is clear—turn close games into championships and keep the Ram legacy alive.