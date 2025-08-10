HBCU Connection Powers Preseason NFL Touchdown

In the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2025 NFL preseason opener, former North Carolina A&T teammates Bhayshul Tuten and Ricky Lee combined for a moment that speaks to the strength of the HBCU bond.

Tuten, a rookie running back, scored an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He fought through defenders and was initially stalled before offensive lineman Ricky Lee gave him an extra push across the goal line. The play, clipped in a video posted on X by NCAT supporter @musicbizdc, showed the two former Aggies working together once again. This time on an NFL stage.

Former @NCATFootball teammates getting it done in the league with the @Jaguars Watch closely as #RickyLee #66…Class of A&T ‘22…carries @bhayshul #33…A&T ‘21 & ‘22 over the goal line for his first @NFL TD! As we say round here, #AggiesDo #AggiePride ? pic.twitter.com/hN8bcR4T4d — DC1 (@musicbizdc) August 10, 2025

Dominating the ground game in 2022

The two last shared a field in Greensboro during the 2022 season. A year where North Carolina A&T’s rushing attack was one of the most productive in FCS football. Running behind Lee and the Aggies’ veteran offensive line, Tuten rushed for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns. Finishing in the top tier of FCS backs in total yardage. Lee anchored the left side of the line, helping the Aggies average over 185 rushing yards per contest. That season was defined by physicality, efficiency, and a commitment to the run. Traits that carried over into this preseason moment in Jacksonville.

From Aggie Stadium to the NFL

Bhayshul Tuten’s college career began at North Carolina A&T in 2021. After a promising freshman year, his breakout 2022 season earned him All-American honors and national recognition. He transferred to Virginia Tech, where he continued to excel, including a record-setting 266-yard, four-touchdown performance in 2024. Jacksonville selected him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Lee’s path to the NFL was built on perseverance. Starting his college career at North Carolina Central, he transferred to North Carolina A&T and became a reliable starter on the offensive line, earning All-Big South honors in 2022. Undrafted in 2023, he signed with the Carolina Panthers and appeared in six games as a rookie. After stints with multiple NFL practice squads and a strong showing in the UFL with the Arlington Renegades, Lee signed with Jacksonville earlier this month.

HBCU connections on the big stage

The touchdown in the Jacksonville Jaguars’s preseason opener was more than just a scoring play. It’s a visible example of the brotherhood within HBCU football. Every snap matters for players trying to secure their place on an NFL roster, and having a familiar face in the huddle ready to drag you into the endzone could be the difference between a roster spot and getting cut.