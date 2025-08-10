Shilo Sanders trying to move up Deion Sanders, Bucs’ depth chart

Shilo Sanders, the middle son of Deion Sanders, made his NFL debut on Saturday night.



The Jackson State graduate and former Colorado safety played in the 29-7 win by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Tennessee Titans.



Sanders recorded one official tackle, but he also recorded a hurry against Titans quarterback Brandon Allen.

“It felt good,” Sanders told the media after the game. “Thank you, God, for putting me in position to even be on the field. I feel like I left some big hits on the table. Next game will be some improvement on my angles, on my tracking because you don’t really get to work on it in an NFL practice or you’re gonna get kicked out of practice. Seeing a game for the first time in a long time, did some good things. It is what it is.”

Shilo Sanders warms up before a game against Southern University.

Deion Sanders has high expectations



Shilo Sanders’ first NFL game as an undrafted free agent came on the birthday of his father, Deion Sanders. He said he offered his game jersey to his father, but was turned down.

“He didn’t want it,” Shilo said, laughing. “He’s a Hall of Famer. He expects 30 times more. I’m gonna give it to my mom, though. I gotta get like three picks or something (for him).”

Sanders started his college career at South Carolina before joining his father and brother Shedeur at Jackson State for two seasons, graduating from the school in 2023. He was named all-SWAC as a defensive back after the 2021 season. He spent the last two seasons of his college career at Colorado. Now he’s hoping to stick in the NFL.

He’s also looking to move up the list of his father’s children. He was most recently listed as fifth out of five.