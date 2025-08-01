HBCU Product Gets NFL Shot with Hometown Squad

After grinding through practice squads, tryouts, and a full season in the UFL, former HBCU standout Ricky Lee is back in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they’ve signed the offensive lineman, bringing the Jacksonville native home to Duval County.

Lee, who split his collegiate career between North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T, has traveled a long, winding road to get here. The former first-team all-district selection from Riverside High School started 45 consecutive games in college. Anchoring the right side of the line for the Eagles before shifting to left tackle for the Aggies. His performance at A&T earned him second-team All-Big South honors in 2022 and put him on NFL scouts’ radars.

The NFL Rollercoaster

Lee entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. He appeared in six games as a rookie, primarily on special teams. But his NFL dream quickly turned into a journey of uncertainty. After being waived, Lee bounced between practice squads with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants in 2024, fighting for another shot on a 53-man roster.

This spring, he turned to the UFL for reps and visibility. Joining the Arlington Renegades as a key pickup by GM Rick Mueller. Starting all 10 games at left tackle, Lee allowed just two sacks despite the Renegades’ struggles to find offensive line consistency. Penalties were an issue—he committed 10 across the season—but his size, athleticism, and durability stood out enough to draw interest from multiple NFL teams.

Over the last month, Lee worked out for the Saints, Jets, Chiefs, Colts, and Falcons before the Jaguars made the call. This makes him the fifth Renegades player to sign an NFL deal this offseason.

The HBCU Pipeline Lives On

Lee’s return to the NFL is another win for the HBCU football pipeline, which continues to produce pro-level talent despite limited athletic resources. This latest opportunity may not have come without his years of HBCU development and the platform the UFL provided.

Speaking to the Charlotte Post during his first NFL signing in 2023, Lee summed up what this moment means for players like him:

“A lot of guys don’t get this opportunity. My dream finally came true. I’m blessed to be here. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Being part of the top one percent is a blessing. I can’t really describe… I’m speechless.”

Now, Ricky Lee will get to prove himself again. This time, looking to lock down a roster spot with his hometown team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.