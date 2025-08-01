Prized WR Transfer Returns to Atlanta HBCU

In a surprising offseason twist, dynamic wide receiver Armone Harris, a standout from Tampa, Florida, has decided to de-commit from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) and return to Clark Atlanta University, HBCU Gameday has confirmed with both programs.

Harris, one of the top free agent transfers in the portal, received offers from multiple FCS HBCUs. Schools like Jackson State, Alabama A&M, and Alabama State were all trying to land Harris before his commitment to JCSU and his ultimate return to Clark Atlanta. His decision reverses one of the more notable offseason commitments in Division II football.

A Record-Breaking Season

Harris made an immediate impact during his first year with the Panthers. In just one season, he set school records in receptions (75), receiving yards (1,004), and touchdowns (14), leading CAU to an SIAC Championship Game appearance in head coach Teddy Keaton’s first year. His breakout performance established him as one of the premier receivers in HBCU football and a major threat in the passing game.

JCSU’s Loss, CAU’s Gain

Johnson C. Smith had slated Harris to pair with Brevin Caldwell, one of the top wide receivers in HBCU football. Forming what could have been one of the most explosive duos in Division II. The Golden Bulls looked forward to adding Harris’ speed, size, and playmaking ability to their aerial attack, but his departure shifted those plans.

Even without Harris, JCSU’s wide receiver room remains stacked with talent. Led by Caldwell, the Golden Bulls’ receiving core has a supporting cast capable of making big plays. The Golden Bulls are still expected to field one of the CIAA’s most dangerous passing attacks in 2025. However, the loss of Harris does change the offensive outlook.

Harris’ return highlights the fluidity of the modern transfer market in HBCU football. As top players seek the right fit, high-profile moves like this are becoming more common—even after public commitments.

With the 2025 season fast approaching, Armone Harris is expected to step back into a featured role for the Panthers. This would give Clark Atlanta University one of the most dynamic receiving threats in Division II football and reshape the SIAC title picture.