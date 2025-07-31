Home » Latest News » HBCU All-Star Dream Classic is back in Harlem

HBCU All-Star Dream Classic is back in Harlem

HBCU Basketball
Tolly Carr

Author:

Tolly Carr

July 31, 2025

HBCU Allstar Classic Harlem Rucker Park

The 2025 HBCU All-Star Dream Classic returns to the iconic Holcombe Rucker Park in Harlem, New York on Saturday, August 9, 2025. This high-energy event features 40 of the top men’s and women’s basketball standouts from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country.

A Full Day of Action and Culture

Starting at 12:00 PM (EDT), the All-Star Dream Classic blends competitive basketball with live music, culture, and community celebration. Here’s what you can expect:

  • Women’s 3v3 Tournament: HBCU vs CITY at 1:30 PM
  • Food Truck Village: Opens at 2:00 PM on Frederick Douglass Blvd
  • Women’s All-Star Game: Tips off at 4:30 PM
  • Live Performances: Music and entertainment between games
  • Men’s All-Star Game: Main event begins at 6:30 PM

Top HBCU Talent in the Spotlight

Athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, NAIA, and independent HBCUs will compete. Scouts from the NBA G League, WNBA, ABA, and overseas leagues will be in attendance.

Free Admission, Live Stream, and More

Admission is free with registration via Eventbrite. Fans can also watch the event online at hbcuallstardreamclassic.com.

This isn’t just a basketball showcase. Expect:

  • DJ sets and live music
  • HBCU and high school marching bands
  • Step shows and cheer performances
  • Free school supplies and scholarship giveaways
  • Post game after-party at Harlem Tavern

The HBCU All-Star Dream Classic is where legacy, community, and culture meet the court. Don’t miss your chance to witness the future of HBCU basketball—live in Harlem or online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Download the HBCU Gameday App

Breaking news, highlights, scores, and more from across HBCU sports and culture.

X