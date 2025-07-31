HBCU All-Star Dream Classic is back in Harlem

The 2025 HBCU All-Star Dream Classic returns to the iconic Holcombe Rucker Park in Harlem, New York on Saturday, August 9, 2025. This high-energy event features 40 of the top men’s and women’s basketball standouts from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country.
A Full Day of Action and Culture
Starting at 12:00 PM (EDT), the All-Star Dream Classic blends competitive basketball with live music, culture, and community celebration. Here’s what you can expect:
- Women’s 3v3 Tournament: HBCU vs CITY at 1:30 PM
- Food Truck Village: Opens at 2:00 PM on Frederick Douglass Blvd
- Women’s All-Star Game: Tips off at 4:30 PM
- Live Performances: Music and entertainment between games
- Men’s All-Star Game: Main event begins at 6:30 PM
Top HBCU Talent in the Spotlight
Athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, NAIA, and independent HBCUs will compete. Scouts from the NBA G League, WNBA, ABA, and overseas leagues will be in attendance.
Free Admission, Live Stream, and More
Admission is free with registration via Eventbrite. Fans can also watch the event online at hbcuallstardreamclassic.com.
This isn’t just a basketball showcase. Expect:
- DJ sets and live music
- HBCU and high school marching bands
- Step shows and cheer performances
- Free school supplies and scholarship giveaways
- Post game after-party at Harlem Tavern
The HBCU All-Star Dream Classic is where legacy, community, and culture meet the court. Don’t miss your chance to witness the future of HBCU basketball—live in Harlem or online.