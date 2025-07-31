HBCU All-Star Dream Classic is back in Harlem

The 2025 HBCU All-Star Dream Classic returns to the iconic Holcombe Rucker Park in Harlem, New York on Saturday, August 9, 2025. This high-energy event features 40 of the top men’s and women’s basketball standouts from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country.

A Full Day of Action and Culture

Starting at 12:00 PM (EDT), the All-Star Dream Classic blends competitive basketball with live music, culture, and community celebration. Here’s what you can expect:

Women’s 3v3 Tournament : HBCU vs CITY at 1:30 PM

: HBCU vs CITY at 1:30 PM Food Truck Village : Opens at 2:00 PM on Frederick Douglass Blvd

: Opens at 2:00 PM on Frederick Douglass Blvd Women’s All-Star Game : Tips off at 4:30 PM

: Tips off at 4:30 PM Live Performances : Music and entertainment between games

: Music and entertainment between games Men’s All-Star Game: Main event begins at 6:30 PM

Top HBCU Talent in the Spotlight

Athletes from the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, NAIA, and independent HBCUs will compete. Scouts from the NBA G League, WNBA, ABA, and overseas leagues will be in attendance.

Hitting up the HBCU All Star Classic at the Rucker then…. pic.twitter.com/aEsuWXGRg1 — Bilal Hassan (@BelovedForecast) July 29, 2025

Free Admission, Live Stream, and More

Admission is free with registration via Eventbrite. Fans can also watch the event online at hbcuallstardreamclassic.com.

This isn’t just a basketball showcase. Expect:

DJ sets and live music

HBCU and high school marching bands

Step shows and cheer performances

Free school supplies and scholarship giveaways

Post game after-party at Harlem Tavern

The HBCU All-Star Dream Classic is where legacy, community, and culture meet the court. Don’t miss your chance to witness the future of HBCU basketball—live in Harlem or online.