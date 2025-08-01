New HBCU coach not pleased after team’s first practice

Prairie View A&M officially kicked off its 2025 football preseason on Wednesday morning. The Panthers hit the field under the direction of new HBCU head coach Tremaine Jackson. While energy was high, Coach Jackson made it clear—expectations are even higher.

After practice, Jackson shared his honest thoughts with the media. He didn’t hold back.

“I didn’t like it. Our guys were not ready for today,” Jackson said. “We’re used to practicing a different way. Maybe with some programs, this would have been a good start. But for us, it wasn’t enough. Today was not our best.”

Although there were brief moments of promise, the team fell short overall. Execution and focus didn’t meet the coaching staff’s standards.

“Luckily, it’s only the first day,” Jackson continued. “However, we must improve in many areas—on the field and behind the scenes. We have to clean things up. We’re used to a better product. And we’re not changing that for anyone.”

PVAMUFBALL: DAY 2. DIFFERENT ENERGY.



Panther Football is back on the grind for Day 2 of fall camp!

Pads coming soon… but the mindset? Already locked in. ???#PVFootball | #ProtectTheHill | #GoPanthers | #SWAC pic.twitter.com/PMwFf5e358 — PVAMU Panthers (@PVAMUPanthers) July 31, 2025

His comments make one thing clear: a culture shift is underway. Jackson expects more—and he’s not afraid to demand it.

Fortunately, the Panthers still have time to improve. The team will continue training this week, leading up to their season debut. They’ll face Texas Southern in the annual HBCU rivalry matchup. The 40th Annual Labor Day Classic will be held on August 30 at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

Tremaine Jackson steps in following the departure of former head coach Bubba McDowell, who led the Panthers for two seasons. Jackson brings a new vision and intensity to Prairie View A&M, aiming to elevate the program both on and off the field. Known for his defensive mindset and high standards, Jackson’s arrival signals a cultural reset focused on discipline, accountability, and a renewed commitment to championship-level performance.