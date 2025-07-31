Jackson State star DT seeking dominance, another ring

Before the confetti that comes with an HBCU national title fell on the face of Jackson State defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams face, tears soaked it.



After twice coming up close but empty, the Jackson State defensive tackle finally stood atop the HBCU football world, a 28-7 win over South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl sealing his redemption.



“It really hurt my heart…those two times we went to the Celebration Bowl and didn’t win,” Williams said, voice steady but full of memory. “I made a promise to myself that if I went back again, I would not lose the game and I would dominate.”



He did exactly that, earning Defensive MVP honors and delivering the performance of a lifetime on the biggest stage in HBCU football.

From Prime Time to Prime Example

Williams’ journey with Jackson State began in the Deion Sanders era, when the Tigers became the talk of HBCU sports. Recruited by assistant Otis Ridley during the early days of “Coach Prime,” the Mississippi native wasted little time committing.



“It was a blessing,” he recalled. “To get the call, to get the offer—I knew right away I wanted to commit.”



He was part of back-to-back SWAC Championship teams in 2021 and 2022, but both ended with heartbreaking losses in the Celebration Bowl. When Sanders left for Colorado following the 2022 season, a wave of players left too. But not Williams.



“I love Jackson State. Great culture, great fans,” he said. “Coach TC and Coach O had a plan. They let me know they wanted me to be a part of it. They trusted me the most.”

An emotional Jeremiah Williams celebrates beating South Carolina State for the HBCU national title. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





A Pillar in the Transition

That trust went both ways. In 2023, T.C. Taylor took the reins as Jackson State’s head coach, guiding the Tigers through a 7-4 rebuilding year. But by 2024, Williams was one of the pillars of a retooled defense that helped return the Tigers to SWAC dominance.

“Not just happy—I’m proud,” Taylor said of Williams after the Celebration Bowl win. “You talk about a legacy guy that started at Jackson State and is going to finish at Jackson State.”

Taylor didn’t hold back when praising his veteran tackle.



“You have to show me a more dominant D-Tackle in FCS football than Jeremiah Williams,” he said. “He comes with his lunch box to work every day. He demands the best from his teammates. He’s a humble young man—and that’s what I love about him.”

Finishing What He Started

For Williams, the 2024 title run was about more than just wins. It was about fulfilling a promise to himself, his coaches, and his team.

“Coach TC talked to me in my ear like, ‘You know, we’ve been here multiple times and we can’t lose this one,’” Williams said. “He had a game plan, and we followed it. The guys behind me pushed me, motivated me. They helped me be ready.”

And ready he was. Williams anchored a defense that smothered South Carolina State and secured Jackson State’s long-awaited Celebration Bowl crown. It wasn’t just a win—it was a statement about resilience, loyalty, and belief.

Jackson State all-time winner

Williams remains as hungry as ever entering his final season.



“They say it’s hard to repeat,” he said. “But 2024 is gone and 2025 is here. We plan to dominate 2025—go undefeated during the season, dominate the Celebration Bowl, and be the most winningest player after this year.”



That fire is exactly what Taylor is counting on as Jackson State seeks to cement its place atop HBCU football once again.



“We preach tradition at JSU,” Taylor said. “We’ve got to carry the torch—and guys like Jeremiah are doing just that.”

With his legacy already secured and a championship ring to show for it, Jeremiah Williams isn’t satisfied. His sights are set on more history, more wins, and more pride for Jackson State — the HBCU that he wears proudly on his chest.

“This is a different experience you won’t get anywhere else,” Williams said. “And I’m blessed to be part of it.”