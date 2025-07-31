This New HBCU License Plate Is Straight Fire

Florida A&M University just unveiled a brand-new redesign of its official Florida vanity tag—and it’s clean, bold, and guaranteed to turn heads. Whether you’re merging onto I-95 or pulling into the stadium lot, this plate lets everyone know: HBCU and FAMU Pride rides with you.

“This design is a fresh take on the Rattler tradition of expressing our love for FAMU in everything we say, do, and drive,” said FAMU Interim President Dr. Timothy L. Beard. “Let’s ride with Rattler Pride and support student scholarships.”

What You Need to Know:

The new plate drops statewide in Florida starting late August

Available at your local tag agency

Already have the old plate? You can upgrade during your next renewal

Want a personalized version? That process is already open

And the best part: $25 of every plate sold supports FAMU student scholarships. So not only are you showing off your Rattler roots—you’re giving back to the largest HBCU in Florida while you do it.

Beep Beep! ?Florida A&M University (FAMU) in pleased to announce a new design for its Florida vanity license plate. #StayTuned to get your #FAMUTag in late August.



? : https://t.co/oFW9dy7ug7 or visit https://t.co/3ggH2rpfbO. pic.twitter.com/8fjgDapbUi — Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) July 31, 2025

How to Get Yours:

Check availability: Use the FLHSMV online plate tool to see if your custom tag combo is available. Gather your docs: Valid Florida ID, current vehicle registration, and insurance if needed. Apply in person at your local tag agency or DMV. Processing time: Personalized plates may take 60–90 days; standard or specialty tags usually arrive within 30–60 days.

Find your nearest tag agency or DMV location at flhsmv.gov/locations.

Bottom line: If you’re about that Rattler life, this new tag is the upgrade your car deserves. Clean design, real purpose—and 100% FAMU.