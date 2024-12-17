HBCU Bounce Back: Celebration Bowl ratings went way up

The Cricket Celebration Bowl roared back in 2024 with a major ratings surge as Jackson State defeated South Carolina State for the HBCU football national title, drawing an average of 2.1 million viewers on ABC. This marks a 37% increase from last year’s record-low numbers and highlights the continued appeal of HBCU football on the national stage.

The game, which took place one week earlier than its traditional spot due to the College Football Playoff expansion, peaked at 2.6 million viewers. For comparison, the FCS playoff matchup between Mercer and North Dakota State, also aired on ABC, drew 1.4 million viewers.

John T. Grant, executive director of the Cricket Celebration Bowl, told HBCU Gameday, “This year’s success reaffirms the Celebration Bowl’s role as the premier showcase for HBCU football. The decision to adjust the game’s timing was strategic, and it clearly paid off. We are excited about the momentum this creates as we continue to elevate HBCU athletics on a national platform.”

The Cricket Celebration Bowl, often referred to as the “Black College Football National Championship,” features the champions of the MEAC and SWAC conferences. This year’s strong performance comes on the heels of a challenging 2023, where the game posted its lowest viewership since its inception in 2015. Last year’s contest between Florida A&M and Howard averaged just 1.53 million viewers, marking a 22% drop from 2022 when the Jackson State-North Carolina Central matchup drew 2.42 million viewers.

Historically, Jackson State’s participation has consistently bolstered ratings. The 2022 game set a peak viewership record at 3 million as Jackson State, then coached by Deion Sanders, fell to NCCU in an overtime thriller. In 2021, another Jackson State appearance brought in 2.59 million viewers, showing the school’s immense pull among HBCU and general college football audiences.

Moving the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl one week earlier proved to be a successful gamble. The shift avoided direct competition with the expanded College Football Playoff, ensuring the game retained a primetime spotlight on ABC. This decision underlines the importance of strategic scheduling in growing the platform for HBCU sports.

The 2.1 million average audience also signals growing national interest in HBCU football beyond alumni and regional fanbases. Coupled with the attendance of over 48,000 fans in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the 2024 Cricket Celebration Bowl delivered a reminder of the vibrancy and cultural significance of HBCU athletics.

As the Cricket Celebration Bowl continues to evolve, this year’s ratings resurgence offers hope that it will remain a premier destination for college football fans. HBCU Gameday will continue to provide exclusive coverage of how this growth impacts the broader HBCU sports landscape.

For more insights and updates on HBCU sports, stay tuned to HBCU Gameday.