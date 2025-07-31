Doug Williams to receive prestigious honor at Howard University

Legendary HBCU quarterback and Super Bowl XXII MVP Doug Williams will soon be the recipient of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award—the highest civilian honor in the United States, recognizing a lifetime of volunteerism and community service. The award will be formally presented to the former NFL quarterback during a special celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Howard University’s Armour J. Blackburn Center in Washington, D.C.

A Legacy of Service Beyond the Gridiron

Williams, a Grambling State University icon and current NFL executive, is being honored for over 4,000 hours of impactful volunteer work that has improved lives and uplifted communities across the country. According to the award’s official website, this recognition—established by executive order under President George W. Bush—is reserved for individuals who dedicate thousands of hours annually to vital causes, including mental health, career development, mentorship, and community empowerment.

Doug Williams, a proud G-Man & GSU alumnus, is receiving the highest honor for volunteer service in America: the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

From the Super Bowl to the front office, he’s built a career rooted in excellence, service, & uplift.

History-Making Player, Transformative Leader

A native of Zachary, Louisiana, Doug Williams etched his name into the annals of sports history by becoming the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, leading Washington to a 42-10 triumph over John Elway’s Denver Broncos. His spectacular performance earned him the game’s MVP honors, as he threw four touchdowns in a single quarter—an achievement that remains iconic.

Off the field, Williams has continued to break barriers and build institutions. Alongside fellow Grambling legend James “Shack” Harris, he co-founded both the Black College Football Hall of Fame and the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. These initiatives have become vital pipelines for HBCU athletes, exposing more than 400 student-athletes to professional scouts from the NFL, CFL, and UFL.

Empowering the Next Generation

Williams and Harris also launched the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair, an event that has created hundreds of jobs and scholarship opportunities for HBCU students across disciplines. These accomplishments speak to Williams’ lifelong commitment to equity, education, and uplifting underserved communities.

His philanthropic work continues through the Doug Williams Foundation, which exemplifies the values and mission celebrated by the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

A Pillar of Excellence in Sports and Service

In his ongoing role with the Washington Commanders and as a mentor at his beloved Grambling State, Williams exemplifies servant leadership. His career and character reflect a deep belief in ensuring others—especially young Black men and HBCU students—are not overlooked.

The upcoming ceremony at Howard University will pay tribute to his extraordinary impact—not only as a trailblazing athlete but as a changemaker whose service legacy continues to inspire future generations.