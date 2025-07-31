HBCU rivalry talk starting in camp already

Most HBCU football coaches and players in fall camp are just talking one game at a time — but not Southern University safety Herman Brister III.



Brister was named a second team preseason All-SWAC selection earlier this month. He played in all thirteen games during the 2024 season with 62 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

He was asked about being recognized for his honors, but Brister made it clear his focus was on the team getting over the hump. Particularly a pair of rivals that handed Southern defeats during last year’s SWAC Championship Game run — Jackson State and Florida A&M.

“It means nothing. I’m gonna be honest — we lost the SWAC championship last year. I’m a winner. I want to win,” Herman Brister told via LA First News. “Accolades, I mean that’s a blessing. But at the end of the day, if we’re not winning a championship — it doesn’t matter.”



Southern will start the season against North Carolina Central on Aug. 24 in the MEAC/SWAC Championship Game in Atlanta, GA. Atlanta, coincidently, is where the winner of the SWAC Championship will face the winner of the MEAC in the Celebration Bowl.





“Like Coach Graves says all the time, we want to start in Atlanta — finish in Atlanta,” Brister said. That’s the only goal on my mind.”



Last season Southern lost to Jackson State 33-15 early in the season in a non-conference game. A little over a month later, Southern dropped a game that DID count to Florida A&M. It was its lone SWAC loss of the regular season, earning it a SWAC West title and a right to play Jackson State in the SWAC Championship Game. Southern, once again, was unable to topple Jackson State who went on to claim the conference title and win the HBCU national title over South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl.



“Yeah it was a chip on our shoulder. But this year I promise you — it’s gonna be different when we play Jackson (State). Jackson and FAM(U). And the SWAC Championship. And the Celebration Bowl, that’s all that’s on my mind.”



Southern will host Jackson State on Sept. 27 in Baton Rouge. It will also host FAMU in Baton Rouge, with that game on Oct. 25.



Jackson State and Southern have won the last four SWAC titles. Southern has lost to JSU in the SWAC Championship Game twice (2022 and 2024) during that span.