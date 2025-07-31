HBCU QB Reportedly Removed from Roster Due to Academics

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs were expected to have one of the most competitive HBCU quarterback battles in the SWAC this fall. However, according to a report from Craig Haley, FCS Senior Editor at Stats Perform/The Analyst. That battle might already be shifting. Haley tweeted recently that transfer quarterback Mekhi Hagens has been removed from Alabama A&M’s roster. Citing academic issues from a source close to the program.

The university has not confirmed the report. As of Tuesday afternoon, there had been no official statement from Alabama A&M or first-year head coach Sam Shade.

A Big Loss for AAMU’s Quarterback Room

Hagens, a transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, entered the portal in late April after a brief commitment to Lamar University. The St. Louis native built his reputation as one of the most productive passers in HBCU football during his two seasons with the Golden Lions. In 2024, he ranked second in the SWAC with 2,541 passing yards and third in passing touchdowns (16). He added 134 yards and three scores on the ground, flashing dual-threat ability despite playing for a team that struggled to a combined five wins over two seasons.

Known for his arm strength and fearlessness. Mekhi Hagens threw for over 200 yards in eight games last season, including four multi-touchdown performances. His career totals at UAPB include 3,093 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while completing just under 50 percent of his passes.

Hagens’ decision to join Alabama A&M was seen as a potential game-changer for a program looking to turn the corner with a new head coach. Shade arrived in Huntsville after leading Miles College to an SIAC title and a playoff run in 2024. The Bulldogs parted ways with longtime head coach Connell Maynor in December. AAMU was looking for a new identity following a 6-6 campaign.

Veteran QB Could Lead AAMU in 2025

If Haley’s report holds, Alabama A&M will lean on veteran quarterback Cornelious Brown IV, who returns with significant experience in the Bulldogs’ system. Brown has flashed potential but has yet to establish himself as a top-tier SWAC quarterback fully. With Hagens out of the picture, the competition for QB1 snaps in Shade’s first season could look very different from what was expected heading into fall camp.

For now, questions remain. Neither Alabama A&M nor Shade has addressed Hagens’ reported removal. This leaves the possibility of further developments open before the 2025 HBCU football season kicks off. But if the report is accurate, a key offseason acquisition may never take the field for the Bulldogs—changing the outlook for their offense before the first snap.