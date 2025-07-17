ESPN planning a big year in Atlanta for HBCU football

ATLANTA, GA — ESPN Events is celebrating a landmark year in Atlanta with two signature HBCU football events and a new multi-year sponsorship for its band competition. Executive Director John T. Grant spoke with HBCU Gameday’s Steven Gaither about the growth of these events ahead of the 2025 MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

MEAC/SWAC Challenge Anchored in Atlanta

“We relocated the MEAC/SWAC Challenge to Atlanta in 2018,” Grant said. “The company was deciding what we may or may not do with it because of the Celebration Bowl and all the attention that was on that. We were fortunate enough to move it here.”

The move brought renewed energy to the event.

“Year one we had Prairie View match up against North Carolina Central,” he recalled. “We connected it to the Celebration Bowl and created the mantra: it starts in Atlanta and ends in Atlanta.”

Primetime Spotlight for HBCU Football

Since relocating, the MEAC/SWAC Challenge has grown into a national platform. It now airs in primetime on ABC.

“We are opening all of college football,” Grant noted. “You’re going to see a first-class production. ESPN is leaning in as we promote Week Zero.”

This year’s game features Southern University and North Carolina Central, two programs with strong fan bases and history.

“We kind of stumbled into this matchup,” Grant said. “The fact that North Carolina Central was able to eke out a win against Southern down in Baton Rouge—and now, in the 20th anniversary of the game—really builds excitement.”

Red Lobster Renews Band of the Year Sponsorship

Beyond football, ESPN Events is also growing the Red Lobster Band of the Year competition.

“We can announce here, on HBCU Gameday, that Red Lobster has signed a multi-year agreement as the title sponsor,” Grant revealed. “It’s been tremendous. Bands now have the opportunity to compete for a national championship.”

The rankings will be released exclusively by HBCU Gameday for the third consecutive year.

Florida A&M Marching 100 won the 2024 Red Lobster Band of the Year. (Steven J. Gaither/ HBCU Gameday photo)

Partnerships and Pride in the HBCU Community

Grant praised the ongoing partnership with HBCU Gameday.

“I can’t say enough about HBCU Gameday… especially around the Red Lobster Band of the Year,” he said. “Band directors are waiting for those rankings.”

With 2025 marking the 10th Celebration Bowl and the 20th MEAC/SWAC Challenge, ESPN Events continues to elevate HBCU excellence in Atlanta.