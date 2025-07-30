Former HBCU stars connect at Cleveland Browns camp

Two former HBCU standouts found themselves reunited on the professional gridiron this week as Shedeur Sanders and Kisean Johnson connected on a crisp rollout pass during Cleveland Browns training camp—an eye-catching moment that quickly made the rounds on social media.

The connection wasn’t just a highlight; it was a nod to the rising influence of HBCU talent making its way to the NFL. Both players—Sanders from Jackson State and Johnson from Alabama State—represent a growing list of former SWAC stars working to carve out roles at the next level.

Shedeur Sanders: Jackson State HBCU Legacy with NFL Ambitions

Shedeur Sanders, the former Jackson State quarterback and son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, made national headlines during his HBCU tenure before transferring to Colorado for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. While his time at Jackson State was marked by record-setting performances and a SWAC championship, Sanders’ time under his father’s coaching spotlight laid the foundation for his pro ambitions.

Now with the Browns, Sanders enters a quarterback room filled with questions, offering him a real opportunity to showcase his pocket poise, mobility, and natural leadership in a developmental role.

Kisean Johnson: From HBCU Alabama State to the League via Vanderbilt and WKU

Johnson’s journey to the NFL has been one of persistence and progression. A native of Birmingham, Alabama, he burst onto the scene at Alabama State, where he posted a standout 2023 season:

61 receptions

829 yards

7 touchdowns

Four 100-yard games, including a season-high 120 yards and a touchdown vs. Mississippi Valley State

Johnson’s versatility was also on display, contributing in the run game with scores on the ground and consistently showing up in clutch moments. In his final game as a Hornet, he tallied 92 yards against Prairie View A&M, capping off a stellar campaign.

Following his success in the SWAC, Johnson transferred briefly to Vanderbilt before ultimately finishing his college career at Western Kentucky, where he elevated his game further. In 2024, he played all 14 games and recorded:

75 receptions

925 yards

7 touchdowns

That production earned him a free-agent contract with the Browns as one of three undrafted receivers signed this offseason.

#Browns Shedeur Sanders completes final play of minicamp to Kisean Johnson pic.twitter.com/xMI58i4ss9 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) June 12, 2025

A Familiar Connection, A New Arena

During the July 30 training camp session, Sanders rolled out and hit Johnson in stride on a well-timed route—an understated but symbolic moment showcasing not only their chemistry but the rising visibility of HBCU products in the NFL ecosystem.

The Cleveland Browns, currently in a transitional period in the AFC North, are eyeing young talent that can contribute immediately or develop into future playmakers. The presence of Sanders and Johnson, both once electrifying stars in the SWAC, highlights a growing trust in HBCU pipelines to deliver impact players.

With roster spots on the line and preseason play ahead, both players will have more chances to prove they belong on Sundays.