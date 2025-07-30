NFL Legend’s Son, HBCU RB Lands on Preseason Watch List

Howard University’s football program continues to rack up preseason buzz, and this time the spotlight is shining bright on HBCU running back Eden James. A name that already carries weight in the football world. James, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James, was one of two Bison players named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list.

Joining defensive lineman Noah Miles as early standouts for the 2026 NFL Draft cycle. The announcement comes as Howard prepares to open its 2025 season in a high-profile Orange Blossom Classic matchup against Florida A&M on Aug. 30.

Eden James: Making His Own Name at Howard

Since stepping on campus in 2022, Eden James has steadily carved out a role in Howard’s offense. He has shown flashes of the vision, balance, and patience that made his father a household name in the NFL. Last season, the junior appeared in all 12 games, racking up 570 yards of total offense (422 rushing, 148 receiving) with three touchdowns. His breakout moment came in the Truth & Service Classic against Hampton. He torched the Pirates for 107 yards and a score on just 14 carries.

James’ work ethic and game-breaking ability have made him one of the most intriguing backs in the MEAC heading into 2025. He earned him preseason All-MEAC First Team honors just last week. Now, with the Shrine Bowl watch list nod, his NFL aspirations are starting to take shape.

Edgerrin James: A Gold Jacket Legacy

It’s no small thing being the son of Edgerrin James—a four-time Pro Bowler, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Hall of Fame running back who spent 11 seasons dominating with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. The elder James racked up over 12,000 rushing yards and 80 total touchdowns in his career, leaving a legacy as one of the most complete backs of his generation.

But while the last name brings expectations, Edgerrin has always focused on his son’s growth, letting Eden find his own path in the game.

“It’s cool, watching him grow up right before our eyes,” Edgerrin told HBCU Gameday back in 2022. “Just a couple of months ago he was playing high school ball. And now that he’s making the transition, I think he’s adjusting pretty well.”

The decision to attend Howard University was about more than football—it was about balance and opportunity. “Howard has a reputation of its own,” Edgerrin said. “From a school standpoint, we knew it was going to be the right fit. But as far as athletics. When they got Coach Larry Scott, I see the direction they’re headed, it just only made sense to prepare to double-dip… being at one of the best schools and a football program that’s heading in the right direction.”

Eyes on 2025 and Beyond

Eden James is poised to be a key weapon in Howard University’s backfield. The Bison are looking to make noise in the MEAC title race. Their selection to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list is more than a preseason nod. It’s a sign that NFL scouts are already paying attention.

If James can build on last season’s success, don’t be surprised if his name becomes one of the hottest HBCU prospects heading into next year’s draft process. For now, though, all eyes are on Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Howard will kick off its season against Florida A&M, where James can start turning that potential into a breakout year.