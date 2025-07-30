Reggie Theus and Vince Carter share special night in Daytona

On a warm Saturday evening in his hometown of Daytona Beach, NBA Hall of Famer Vince Carter was honored by the Daytona Tortugas with a jersey retirement ceremony at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The event paid tribute to Carter’s deep local roots and lasting impact on the sports world, drawing a lively crowd of fans, family, and community leaders. Among the notable guests in attendance was Reggie Theus, athletic director at Bethune-Cookman University, an HBCU located just minutes from the stadium.

Theus, a former NBA All-Star and head coach, joined the celebration—bringing both his basketball legacy and institutional visibility to an event celebrating one of the city’s most iconic athletes.

Carter, a Mainland High School graduate and Olympic gold medalist, rose to fame through a 22-year NBA career that included eight All-Star appearances and a reputation as one of the league’s most electrifying dunkers. His jersey retirement by the Tortugas marked a hometown milestone for a global basketball figure.

This weekend, AD Reggie Theus participated in a special jersey retirement ceremony for local legend Vince Carter, celebrating his impact on the community.



— Bethune-Cookman Athletics (@BCUAthletics) July 28, 2025

Theus Brings Star Power and Strategy to HBCU Athletics

Theus, who became Bethune-Cookman’s athletic director in 2021, is one of the few former NBA stars to lead an HBCU athletic department. His presence at events like Carter’s jersey retirement not only underscores his stature in the sports world, but also creates broader exposure for HBCU programs striving to grow their brand in a competitive collegiate sports landscape.

As a player, Theus was drafted ninth overall in the 1978 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. He went on to average over 18 points per game across 13 NBA seasons, including stints with the Kings, Hawks, and Magic. A two-time NBA All-Star, Theus tallied over 19,000 career points before transitioning into coaching and later athletic administration.

His unique experience across professional basketball, broadcasting, and college coaching equips him to elevate institutions like Bethune-Cookman—helping them attract talent, build partnerships, and increase visibility in the HBCU athletic space.

Saturday’s event in Daytona Beach was more than a local tribute. It was a convergence of past and present—honoring Vince Carter’s legacy while highlighting the influence of leaders like Reggie Theus, who continue to open new doors for HBCU programs across the country.