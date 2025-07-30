HBCU mourns loss of former football player, Alpha

Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) and the broader HBCU community are mourning the loss of Quentin Derrick Glass, a former WSSU football player, scholar, and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He passed away at the age of 20. No cause of death has been reported at this time.

Glass played one season of football for WSSU in 2023, contributing three total tackles on the season. A proud graduate of Northern Durham High School, he was a two-time All-Conference selection and the son of Derrick and Qushanna Glass. He chose WSSU not only to pursue his athletic dreams, but also to grow academically and professionally at the HBCU.

While he made his presence felt on the field, Quentin’s greatest impact may have come in the classroom and beyond. A senior majoring in Information Technology with a minor in Data Science, Glass was a Dean’s List student with a keen interest in cybersecurity and analytics. He worked diligently toward a career in the tech field, combining academic achievement with real-world experience.

In his own words, shared on LinkedIn, Glass described himself as “actively seeking a full-time role, rotational program, fellowship, or early career opportunity in the IT and Cybersecurity sector.” His resume already included impressive stops at institutions and organizations like Duke University, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), and the Google Cloud Career HBCU Jumpstart Program. At Duke, he served as a Cybersecurity Analyst Intern, using advanced tools to monitor threats and raise awareness around user security.

Glass also gave back to his own university. He worked in the WSSU IT Help Desk, providing critical first-level support and customer service to students, faculty, and staff. He represented WSSU on national stages as well, participating in the TMCF x NBA “Innovate the Future” Pitch Competition, where his team developed AI-powered solutions to grow the NBA’s international fanbase.

Throughout his journey, Quentin Glass exemplified the spirit of WSSU and the promise of HBCU excellence. Driven, thoughtful, and committed to building a better future through technology, he leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond the football field.

He will be deeply missed by the WSSU community, Alpha Phi Alpha’s Beta Iota Chapter, and all those whose lives he touched.