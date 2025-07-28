Charlie Ward era at FAMU begins with in state heavy hitter

The Charlie Ward era of Florida A&M basketball will officially begin on November 3, as FAMU open the 2025–26 season on the road against the University of South Florida at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

FAMU made the announcement Monday via social media, highlighting sophomore guard Jordan Chatman in its promotional graphic. The season opener marks the first game for Coach Charlie Ward, the Heisman Trophy winner and Florida State legend who was named head coach earlier this year following Patrick Crarey’s departure to Grambling.

The Rattlers finished last season 13–16 overall and 10–8 in SWAC play, showing late-season growth and setting a foundation that Ward will now look to build upon. With returning talent and new energy at the helm, FAMU enters the season with cautious optimism and high expectations.

The Ward Era Begins in the Bay!

FAMU Basketball tips off the season in Tampa against USF.#FAMU | #RATTLERS | #FANGSUP pic.twitter.com/hbrYOZhxjw — Florida A&M Men’s Basketball ? (@FAMU_MBB) July 28, 2025

Their opponent, South Florida, had its fair share of struggles last season. The Bulls finished 13-19 last year and are looking to improve in the American Conference. Facing USF on opening night gives the Rattlers a high-profile challenge to test chemistry and grit from the jump.

This in-state matchup also fits a growing trend among HBCUs: scheduling early-season games against well-known regional programs. FAMU and USF last met in 2018, when the Bulls walked away with a 69-59 win. FAMU hasn’t defeated USF in basketball since 1980, when FAMU won 65-63.

Now, with fresh leadership and renewed purpose, FAMU returns to Tampa seeking not only a season-opening win—but a statement to begin a new chapter.