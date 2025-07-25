Cam Newton pitches ‘Pat McAfee deal’ for HBCU football



Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP Cam Newton has been inserting himself into the media game recently. The star of “4th And 1 With Cam Newton” recently made a push to get a Pat McAfee-like deal to shine spot light college football — HBCU college football.



Newton spoke about his ability to have relevance in both the NFL and college football, and pitched himself as the perfect candidate for an immersive experience in the sport.



“I wanna be a part of the Black College Football Gameday. You get me to the Tuskegee, the Savannah States, the Tennessee States, the Jackson States, the Morgan States, the North Carolina Centrals, the North Carolina A&Ts, the North Carolina A&M — Alabama A&M.”

Cam Newton watches the 2023 Celebration Bowl. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)





“When it comes to box offices, I can show you what’s interesting about HBCUs.



Newton’s assistant “Piggy” rattled off things that make HBCU football great — the football game, the band and the cheerleaders. Newton also tossed in the “Divine Nine” as an aspect he could showcase similar to how Pat McAfee goes face-first into culture on College Gameday.



My personality is lively. It’s so much to tell about the college experience that I would love to be a part of it.



Cam Newton played his college ball outside of HBCU football — most famously at Florida and then at Auburn after a short JUCO stint. But he does have direct ties to HBCUs. His father, Cecil Newton Sr., played at Savannah State. His brother, Cecil Jr., played at Tennessee State. More recently, his younger brother Caylin Newton was the quarterback at Howard University.

