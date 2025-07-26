Home » Latest News » R&B Legends Show Love to HBCU Band’s Viral Cover

July 26, 2025

“SOUND SO SOULFUL WOULDN’T YOU AGREE?!” With that all-caps love letter on Twitter, legendary R&B group Dru Hill co-signed the brilliance of the North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine (BGMM)—and lit up social media in the process.

The Setting: Deese Ballroom Sessions

Performed inside the acoustically rich Deese Ballroom on campus, the performance is part of the BGMM’s ongoing “Deese Ballroom Recordings 2025” series on YouTube—a visual-symphonic experience that’s been giving new life to R&B and hip-hop classics with the elegance only an HBCU band can bring.

The Legacy of Dru Hill and the Songs That Shaped a Generation

This time, they tapped into Dru Hill, a group synonymous with late-’90s and early-2000s R&B. Led by powerhouse vocalist Sisqó, Dru Hill helped define a sound that was both church-rooted and street-slick. Their tight harmonies and emotional grit gave us platinum hits like “Tell Me,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and the tracks the BGMM just honored: “Beauty” (from 2002’s Dru World Order) and “Incomplete”, originally a Sisqó solo hit off his debut album Unleash the Dragon (1999).

“Beauty” never got the commercial flowers it deserved, but it became a cult favorite—romantic, intimate, and rich with feeling. “Incomplete,” meanwhile, topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000, with Sisqó shedding the “Thong Song” persona for a tender, vulnerable vocal that hit fans in the gut.

Social Media Reacts: HBCU Excellence on Full Display

Now, 25 years later, the Blue and Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T has breathed new fire into both songs. With gleaming brass, soulful woodwinds, and precision percussion, they transformed Deese Ballroom into a sanctuary of sound. The internet responded accordingly:

“Black is beautiful ??????” – @tiffanybarrett3
“HBCU bands will remain undefeated! Incredible!” – @MichelleDisco78
“I can’t stop watching! ?” – @kimmykat31
“Absolutely amazing ??” – @musikhealsus

Dru Hill noticed. And approved. Their tweet—“BEAUTY X INCOMPLETE – Much love to @ncatsuaggies! ??”—was followed by a flood of emojis, fan reactions, and HBCU pride.

HBCU Dru Hill North Carolina A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine R&B
Bridging Generations Through Sound

This is more than just a viral video. It’s cultural inheritance, a representation of generations of soul music being reinterpreted through Black excellence. It’s what happens when a legendary R&B group and a powerhouse HBCU band link up—without even needing to meet in person.

And if BGMM’s past tributes are any sign, the “Deese Ballroom Recordings 2025” series is just getting warmed up.

