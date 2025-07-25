Virginia Tech accused of recruiting HBCU star on sideline

When Virginia Tech matches up against Uva. This fall, there is no secret who one of the top FCS and HBCU coaches will be rooting for — and why.



North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver said he caught a coach from Virginia Tech on the sidelines during a game last year.

“That was pretty bold,” Oliver told reporters at the Bill Dooley Pig Skin Preview when asked about the alleged Virginia Tech incident. “I couldn’t believe it. A couple coaches tried to calm me down and say, ‘Yeah, Coach, he’s just down here visiting.’ But I knew what it was.



The game was against Howard University, which NC Central won.



“I had to focus back on the game, and we won the football game. Two weeks later, my kid got in the portal. Then they were the first people trying to get in his ear.”

Oliver didn’t name the coach nor the player, but did mention that he received 400k. NC Central running back J’Mari Taylor did hit the transfer portal after the season, leaving the HBCU and landing at UVa. — not Virginia Tech.

“But like I said, thank God he went to UVa., and UVa. is going to beat the smoke out of them other folks.”



Virginia Tech has not responded to WRAL’s request for comment. The two schools are set to play Nov. 29 in Charlottesville.