HBCU Coach Leaves HC Role to Join Staff at Alma Mater

Former Edward Waters University head football coach Toriano Morgan is returning to familiar territory—his HBCU alma mater. Morgan has accepted a position on the coaching staff at Tennessee State University under head coach Reggie Barlow.

Morgan, who took over at Edward Waters in 2021, steps away just ahead of the 2025 season. For him, the decision was deeply personal and rooted in legacy.

Tenure at EWU

During his tenure at Edward Waters, Morgan guided the Tigers through a pivotal transition from NAIA competition to NCAA Division II status. Though EWU is still seeking sustained success in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), Morgan’s leadership helped the program make meaningful strides.

Before arriving at Edward Waters, Morgan built an impressive résumé as both a high school head coach and college coordinator. He has mentored 13 players who made it to the National Football League and was selected to the NFL’s Coaching Academy in 2022, a prestigious program for rising coaching talent. That same year, he was named to FootballScoop’s Rising Star Coaches Watch List.

Toriano Morgan heads to Nashville to coach at his Alma Mater, TSU.

Nicknamed “Mr. 180” for his reputation in turning programs around, Morgan quickly left his mark at Edward Waters. In 2022, he led Edward Waters University to its first winning season in over 20 years with a 6–4 record. The following season, EWU broke into the HBCU national rankings for the first time as a full SIAC member. The Tigers reached No. 8 in polls published by BoxToRow, HBCU Sports, and HBCU D2.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Morgan has previously coached at Virginia State, Virginia Union, and the historic Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale. He launched his coaching career in 2002 as a graduate assistant at Tennessee State, where he also shined as a player. As a Tiger, Morgan helped lead Tennessee State University to back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference titles and consecutive FCS playoff appearances. He served as team captain in his senior season.

Now back in Nashville, Morgan is looking to help elevate Tennessee State to even greater heights.