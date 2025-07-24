NFL legend DeSean Jackson confident he can turn HBCU around

BALTIMORE, MD — DeSean Jackson has dazzled fans for years as an NFL superstar. Now, he’s looking to make his mark from the sidelines as he begins his first season leading HBCU Delaware State University. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver and first-time head coach arrived at MEAC Media Day with swagger, vision—and something to prove.

“Coach Jack in the building, 2025 MEAC Day, man. DSU Hornets, we in the building, let’s get it,” Jackson declared.

Despite being picked to finish last in the MEAC preseason poll, Jackson didn’t flinch. He made it clear that his squad is ready to compete.

“We not where we wanna be at, but we climbing,” he said. “By training camp, in our first game of the year, we gonna be ready—full force, with speed, ready to go.”

NFL Teammates Turned HBCU Rivals

Jackson’s hiring has brought a wave of attention to the program. A big reason? His former NFL teammate Michael Vick is now the head coach at Norfolk State. The two will square off on October 30 at Lincoln Financial Field—the same stadium where they both played as Philadelphia Eagles.

“When I sat in this seat as head coach, I knew we was playing Michael Vick—it was only right for us to get that game at The Linc,” Jackson said. “It’s a dream come true.”

He added that he personally pushed to move the game to the NFL venue, and Vick quickly bought in.

Changing the Culture at DSU

Jackson hasn’t avoided the hard truths about DSU’s past. The program has won just two games over the past two seasons. He’s using those struggles to fuel a culture shift.

“They lost six games in the fourth quarter last year,” he said. “That’s a mentality thing, a fatigue thing, and we’ve been addressing it since day one.”

His message is clear: the Hornets are rebuilding brick by brick—and not backing down from anyone.

Two veterans who remained through the transition—linebacker Brian Bates and running back Marquis Gillis—were chosen to represent the team at media day. Both praised Jackson’s leadership and energy.

“It’s amazing to have another coach come in and rebrand the whole thing,” Bates said. “Practices are fun. We get after it every single day.”

Gillis added, “It’s a culture change. You’ve got somebody of that stature giving back to an HBCU. It’s not just Coach Jackson—it’s the whole staff and the energy they bring.”

No Apologies, No Suit, No Prisoners

Jackson brought that same authenticity to media day, showing up in a team polo rather than the traditional suit. At 38, he’s the youngest coach in the MEAC and the most relatable to his players—some of whom grew up watching him.

He knows the league is full of seasoned coaches, but he and Vick aren’t intimidated.

“Some of these guys, their track record—it’s long. But for me and Vick, it’s our first year coaching. We got a lot to learn, but we’re confident and competitive,” he said. “We don’t care how long you’ve been coaching. When it’s time to line up—put your best up, I’ll put mine up, and let’s get it on.”

“After the game, we shake hands and show respect. But during those three hours? It’s gonna get real. We take no prisoners.”

DeSean Jackson has officially put the HBCU world—and the MEAC—on notice. It’s a new day at Delaware State.