Trailblazing HBCU Commissoners Honored by Nike

Two HBCU powerhouses were among the elite honorees at the 2025 Women Leaders in Sports Nike Executive of the Year Awards. Celebrating trailblazing leadership across all levels of sports. Jacqie McWilliams Parker, Commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), and Sonja Stills, Commissioner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

They were recognized for their visionary leadership and transformative impact on collegiate athletics. The announcement came as part of the annual Women Leaders in Sports Awards. Which culminates with an in-person celebration at the national convention in Kansas City, Missouri, October 12–14.

For Jacqie McWilliams Parker and Sonja Stills, two of the most visible Black women executives in college sports. The honor doubles as validation and elevation. They helm two of the most historic Black athletic conferences in the NCAA. And continue to break barriers as the first Black women to serve as commissioners in their respective leagues.

Recognizing Game-Changing Leadership

Backed by Nike, the Executive of the Year Awards were revamped to spotlight a broader range of contributions, regardless of NCAA division or sport sector. That shift opened the door for dynamic leaders like McWilliams-Parker and Stills, whose work in HBCU athletics often flies under the national radar, to receive long-overdue flowers for their strategic vision, cultural impact, and resilience.

“Celebrating these phenomenal leaders from HBCU conferences sends a powerful message,” said Women Leaders CEO Patti Phillips. “It affirms that leadership excellence isn’t defined by school size or media markets—it’s about who’s making meaningful change.”

McWilliams Parker has spent over a decade at the helm of the CIAA. She has modernized the conference brand, championed student-athlete mental health, and steered through the chaos of the pandemic with steady hands and bold decisions. Meanwhile, Stills has guided the MEAC through a pivotal stretch of realignment and reinvention while launching initiatives focusing on leadership development and revenue growth.

A Power-Packed Class of Honorees

McWilliams and Stills were in elite company. Other recipients included USC Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen, NHL executive Kimberly Davis, and Angel City FC founder Julie Uhrman. Nike also awarded lifetime achievement honors to longtime NCAA administrators Jane Miller and Cheryl Levick.

Women Leaders in Sports—a nonprofit formed in 1979—serves as the connective tissue for more than 5,500 members in the sports industry. The organization aims to radically shift the leadership landscape by empowering women through training, networking, and recognition.

Why It Matters for HBCUs

For HBCUs, these honors are more than individual accolades. They’re moments of collective validation. McWilliams and Stills represent a new era of Black female leadership in college sports. Their recognition on a national stage signals a growing awareness of the innovation and influence coming out of HBCU athletic circles.

As HBCUs continue to push for equity in resources, media coverage, and investment. These moments spotlight the brilliant minds already doing championship-level work, on and off the field.

With this honor, it’s clear that HBCU leadership is not just catching up—it’s leading from the front.