SWAC TV rollout can be a game changer

In today’s changing media world, SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland sees a bold future for the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Speaking at the 2025 SWAC Media Day, he emphasized how media consumption has evolved. “Five years ago, it wasn’t where it is today,” he said. Now, fans routinely watch live sports on platforms like Roku, Fire Stick, and other streaming services.

Analytics Driving Strategy

McClelland highlighted how data has shaped SWAC’s media approach. Viewer habits on ESPN+, HBCU GO, and the SWAC Digital Network revealed not just who was watching—but how long and how often. These insights made a strong case to corporate sponsors. “Fortunately for us, we didn’t have to do a lot of selling,” McClelland said. “They saw it.”

Expanding the SWAC TV Experience

With partner support secured, SWAC TV is expanding. The plan includes pregame shows, live whip-arounds, exclusive features, and a central studio show. A standout addition: the SWAC’s coordinator of officials will join live broadcasts to explain calls in real time—mirroring NFL and NBA coverage. This move aims to improve transparency and elevate the viewing experience.

A First-Class Approach

McClelland calls the effort “first class in everything we do.” He believes SWAC TV will boost exposure, enhance the fan experience, and raise officiating standards. With innovation leading the way, the platform is becoming much more than a media outlet—it’s a powerful hub for HBCU storytelling and visibility.

Every SWAC Game, Every Week

The full vision is now in place. Every SWAC football game will be broadcast weekly—no exceptions. Through a combined effort between ESPN+, HBCU GO, and SWAC TV, fans can tune in to any matchup, anytime. “The beauty of it is now we don’t have to choose which games we think are going to be significant,” McClelland said. “All of them are going to be shown.” From the Labor Day Classic to under-the-radar rivalries, fans finally have complete access. “We think our fans deserve it… it’s finally here.”

2025 SWAC TV Game Slate

All times listed are CST

Sat, Aug 30

4 p.m. – Southern at Mississippi Valley State

7 p.m. – Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern

7 p.m. – Langston vs. Grambling State

Sat, Sept 6

6 p.m. – UT-Rio Grande Valley at Prairie View A&M

Sat, Sept 13

2 p.m. – Tuskegee at Jackson State

6 p.m. – Kentucky State at Grambling State

6 p.m. – Lamar at Texas Southern

6 p.m. – Lincoln at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

6 p.m. – Albany State at Florida A&M

Sat, Sept 20

6 p.m. – Lane at Alabama A&M

6 p.m. – East Texas A&M at Grambling State

6 p.m. – Northwestern State at Prairie View A&M

Sat, Sept 27

2 p.m. – Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

4 p.m. – Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State

6 p.m. – Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M

Sat, Oct 4

2 p.m. – Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State

3 p.m. – Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State

4 p.m. – Florida A&M at Mississippi Valley State

6 p.m. – Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern

Sat, Oct 11

2 p.m. – Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M

2 p.m. – Lincoln at Alcorn State

2 p.m. – Southern at Bethune-Cookman

2 p.m. – Westgate at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sat, Oct 18

2 p.m. – Grambling State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2 p.m. – Virginia-Lynchburg at Texas Southern

2 p.m. – Lincoln at Mississippi Valley State

Sat, Oct 25

2 p.m. – Mississippi Valley State at Alcorn State

2 p.m. – Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Bethune-Cookman

2 p.m. – Lincoln at Prairie View A&M

4 p.m. – Florida A&M at Southern

Sat, Nov 1

2 p.m. – Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman

2 p.m. – Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

2 p.m. – Alabama A&M at Grambling State

2 p.m. – Alabama State at Prairie View A&M

Sat, Nov 8

2 p.m. – Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State

2 p.m. – Bethune-Cookman at Grambling State

2 p.m. – Prairie View A&M at Alabama A&M

2 p.m. – Texas Southern at Alabama State

Sat, Nov 15

2 p.m. – Grambling State at Alcorn State

2 p.m. – Florida A&M at Alabama A&M

2 p.m. – Texas Southern at Southern

2 p.m. – Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M

4 p.m. – Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State

Sat, Nov 22

2 p.m. – Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M

Thurs, Nov 27

2 p.m. – Tuskegee at Alabama State