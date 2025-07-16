HBCU coach resigns as season nears

A fledging HBCU program is likely looking for a new leader. Toriano Morgan has reportedly stepped down from his position as Edward Waters University head football coach, according to Football Scoop.



A former FootballScoop Minority Rising Stars honoree, has served as the head coach at Edward Waters since 2021. In that time, he oversaw the program’s transition from the NAIA to NCAA Division II and helped establish the Tigers as a competitive HBCU football program within the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). He led Edward Waters to its first winning season in nearly two decades with a 6-4 record in 2023, and he finished with an 18-24 overall mark and a winning record in SIAC play.

While sources told FootballScoop that Morgan is stepping away for personal reasons, he is expected to return to the coaching ranks soon and has already emerged as a sought-after candidate. A Florida native with previous college experience at Virginia State and a background as a high school coach in Fort Lauderdale, Morgan has been recognized nationally—including a selection to the NFL Coaching Academy.

His departure leaves a major void at Edward Waters, which had hoped to build on its recent momentum as a rising HBCU football program. For Morgan, the resignation marks the end of a transformative chapter that elevated both the team and the university within the broader world of Division II and HBCU football.

As Edward Waters prepares for the 2025 season, the team will have to compete under a new leader. EWU will open the season against Savannah State on Aug. 30.