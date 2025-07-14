Jackson State to appear on HBCUGo four times in 2025

Defending HBCU national champion Jackson State is once again set to take center stage during the upcoming football season, with four games scheduled to air on the HBCUGo platform. The 2025 HBCU football schedule was unveiled this week by the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and HBCUGo, featuring multiple high-profile matchups for the Tigers.

Jackson State, which finished the 2024 campaign with a 12-2 record, claimed its third SWAC championship in four seasons and capped it off by winning the Celebration Bowl over South Carolina State. With momentum at its back, the program will receive national attention as it seeks to repeat as HBCU champions.

The Tigers will make their first HBCUGo appearance in the season opener against Hampton University on August 30. That game will kick off at 2 p.m. at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson. One month later, Jackson State heads to Mobile, Alabama, to take on Alabama A&M in the Port City Classic at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. That matchup is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff on October 4.

Arguably the most anticipated HBCU showdown of the year will come on October 25, when Jackson State faces longtime rival Grambling State in the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic. The nationally televised event will take place inside Allegiant Stadium—home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders—with a 5 p.m. kickoff.

Jackson State’s final appearance on HBCUGo this season will be a home game against Bethune-Cookman on November 15, beginning at noon.

As anticipation builds, fans can still purchase season tickets starting at $110 for youth general admission. Reserved and box seats are priced at $235 and $300, respectively, and include a $10 donation supporting the Sonic Boom of the South and JSU’s Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) initiatives. Parking passes range from $135 to $810, depending on lot location and vehicle type.

With four nationally streamed games, Jackson State continues to represent the standard of HBCU football excellence while bringing its tradition-rich program to viewers across the country.