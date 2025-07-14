HBCU assures students, alumni it isn’t closing

RALEIGH, N.C. — Saint Augustine’s University (SAU), a Raleigh-based HBCU, is hoping to turn a big corner. The university is looking to move on following an unfavorable arbitration ruling concerning its accreditation status with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).



An arbitration panel recently upheld SACSCOC’s decision to remove SAU from membership, a decision the university had hoped would be reversed. However, SAU remains accredited and operational as legal proceedings continue, and Fall 2025 classes will begin virtually for both new and returning students. The HBCU emphasized its commitment to ensuring students graduate with accredited degrees while maintaining uninterrupted access to education.

“We will stop at nothing to ensure that SAU maintains its accreditation and continues serving our students,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Brian Boulware. “SAU’s mission is bigger than any one setback.”

Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess reassured students and the broader community that the university is not closing.

“This decision does not define us — our resilience does,” Burgess said. “We have a clear plan to make sure our students finish with accredited degrees.”

To sustain accreditation during the ongoing litigation, SAU’s legal team plans to file for an injunction. This move, university leaders say, is vital to preserving the integrity of degrees awarded during the transition.

Provost Dr. Verjanis A. Peoples added, “Maintaining accreditation is a critical step in our plan to safeguard our students’ futures.”

Despite the arbitration outcome, SAU has continued to push for substantial progress in strengthening its financial and administrative operations. Over the past year, the HBCU launched a comprehensive five-year plan called “SAU Reset,” restructured its debt through a $7 million loan, and entered a pending redevelopment agreement to generate long-term revenue from underutilized campus property.

Additionally, the university has completed four consecutive financial audits, enacted major budget reductions to achieve a balanced budget, and reinforced board oversight to meet accreditation standards.

SAU is also calling on its alumni and supporters to rally behind the Falcon Pride Initiative, which aims to raise $1 million to cover litigation costs.

“The Falcon community’s spirit is unbroken,” said Trustee Sophie Gibson. “SAU will continue to soar to greater heights.”

As one of the nation’s oldest HBCUs, Saint Augustine’s University remains committed to its mission of academic excellence, even in the face of adversity.

Last month the CIAA announced that the university had not been restored to conference membership due to its on-going concerns.