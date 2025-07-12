HBCU fans offered direct flight for big Las Vegas game

Las Vegas is ready to welcome Jackson State fans in a big way for the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic—and now getting there just got easier. For those traveling from Mississippi, Southwest Airlines is offering nonstop flights from Jackson to Las Vegas to help Tiger fans represent at Allegiant Stadium.

Two historic HBCU programs in a new setting

The inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic will feature a historic matchup between Jackson State and Grambling State on October 25, 2025. The game is presented by the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). It will mark the 73rd all-time meeting between the two SWAC rivals, who have been foundational pillars of HBCU football for generations.



To help fans get to the action, direct flights have been added from Jackson to Las Vegas. The outbound flight departs on October 23 at 11:00 AM and arrives in Las Vegas at 12:45 PM. The return trip departs Las Vegas on October 26 at 10:30 AM and arrives in Jackson at 3:55 PM. These exclusive nonstop flights ensure fans have ample time to enjoy the weekend’s events. Those events include the game, pregame festivities, and performances from Jackson State’s “Sonic Boom of the South” and Grambling’s “World Famed” Tiger Marching Band.





“The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are proud to host the HBCU Classic, celebrating the rich legacy, talent, and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. She emphasized the franchise’s long-standing ties to HBCU football and its enduring impact on the NFL.



Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, echoed those sentiments.



“This game is more than just a competition—it’s a celebration of culture, tradition, and community that resonates far beyond the field.”



With direct flights, a world-class venue, and two legendary HBCU programs, Jackson State fans have every reason to rep THEE Tigers in Las Vegas this October.