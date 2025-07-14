HBCU Hires Second Woman in Its History as Director of Athletics

Mississippi Valley State University is making history—again. The HBCU announced Tuesday that Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson will take the reins as Director of Athletics, becoming just the second woman in the university’s history to hold the position.

The hire is more than symbolic; it signals a renewed, strategic push for excellence in MVSU’s athletic department.

Shields-Gadson brings over 25 years of experience and a reputation for bold, student-focused leadership to the Delta Devils. She officially starts on July 15.

“This is about blazing a new path,” Shields-Gadson said in a statement. “My vision for MVSU Athletics is one of growth, excellence, and unwavering commitment to our most prized possessions—our student-athletes.”

A Proven Playmaker in HBCU Athletics

If you follow HBCU athletics, you’ve seen her impact. Shields-Gadson most recently served as Deputy Athletic Director at Alcorn State, where she oversaw strategic planning and departmental execution. But it was at Delaware State University that she made national waves.

As Director of Athletics at DSU, she helped launch the country’s first Division I women’s varsity wrestling program—a historic move that put the school on the map. DSU’s 19 varsity programs saw a resurgence during her tenure, capturing conference championships and earning national postseason bids. She also facilitated a $1 million private donation—the largest of its kind for Hornets athletics.

“She’s transformational,” said Mississippi Valley State University President Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr. “Dr. Shields-Gadson has a proven track record in athletics administration that will be instrumental as we elevate MVSU Athletics and the overall student-athlete experience.”

Not Just a Title—A Legacy in the Making

Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson has held leadership positions across multiple HBCUs, including Coppin State and Alcorn State, where she started her career as head track and field coach. She’s a former NCAA Leadership Development Fellow and has served on prominent national committees, including the NCAA Division I Council and Competition Oversight Committee.

Her career has been defined by advocacy, equity, and opportunity—not just for athletes, but for women in sports leadership.

At MVSU, she steps into a program ripe for growth. The Delta Devils have passionate fans, a strong alumni network, and a new leader who knows how to build from the ground up.

Her focus? Competitive success, financial sustainability, and academic excellence for student-athletes. That includes enhancing facilities, improving Title IX compliance, and expanding the program’s visibility on and off the field.

Academic Roots, Athletic Vision

A Southern University alum with a journalism degree, Shields-Gadson earned a master’s from Alcorn State and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Delaware State. Her academic credentials complement her athletic prowess, creating a leadership style that’s as analytical as it is inspiring.

Mississippi Valley State University has also acknowledged the role of Collegiate Consulting in the national search process, which led to the landmark hire.

Now, with a seasoned architect at the helm, MVSU looks to carve out a new chapter in HBCU athletics—one led by a woman determined to leave her own legacy.