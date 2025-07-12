HBCU Olympic Gold Medalist Returns After Three-Year Ban

After three years away from competition, Randolph Ross is set to return to the track. The former HBCU standout and Olympic Gold Medalist from North Carolina A&T will compete in the men’s 400 meters on Sunday at the Meeting International de Marseille in France. The event is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour (bronze level) and marks his first race since receiving a suspension in 2022.

A Star Born at an HBCU

Ross, now 24, was once one of the brightest young talents in American track. While competing for North Carolina A&T, he became a two-time NCAA champion and helped the United States win gold in the 4×400-meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He trained under his father, former Olympian Duane Ross, and together they turned A&T into one of the most dominant HBCU track programs in history.

The Suspension That Changed Everything

That success came to an abrupt stop in July 2022. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) suspended Ross just before the World Championships in Oregon. The reason: three “whereabouts failures” within a 12-month span. These failures meant that officials were unable to locate him for required drug testing.

Later that year, the AIU made the suspension official. Randolph Ross was banned for three years, and the penalty included an added charge of “tampering.” During the investigation, he admitted to altering the date on a confirmation email related to his testing location. This misstep, while not a failed drug test, was treated as a serious violation.

A Complicated Timeline

In an interview with Track & Field News, Ross accepted full responsibility. “The whole thing came down to being my fault,” he said. However, he also expressed concern about how heavily administrative errors were punished. Ross explained that the missed tests occurred during a hectic period of his life. He competed at nationals, moved from North Carolina to Tennessee, and was preparing to transfer schools.

The first missed test happened in April 2022, when Ross forgot to update his location ahead of a meet in Gainesville, Florida. The second came during the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, where he defended his 400m title. Ross argued that anti-doping officials could have located him at the meet, but noted that the rules still required formal updates through an app.

The third failure was more complex. Randolph Ross had moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, but the AIU still visited his old address in Greensboro. While USADA had updated information, the AIU did not. In an attempt to explain the mix-up, Ross submitted a screenshot of an automatically generated email, but changed the date on it. That change triggered the tampering charge.

The Impact of the Ban

The AIU treated the missed tests and altered email as a single violation. Because Ross admitted fault and cooperated fully, the original four-year penalty was reduced to three. Still, the ban had significant consequences. Ross lost his spot on the U.S. team, his college eligibility, and a likely professional contract. He also missed the chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During his suspension, Ross completed his finance degree at North Carolina A&T and began studying for a real estate license. He continued to train, though restrictions prevented him from working with USATF-affiliated coaches or athletes. One exception allowed him to continue training with his father due to their family connection.

A Measured Return

Now, as of July 1, Ross is eligible to compete again. Sunday’s race in Marseille will be his first test back. The result will be closely watched—not just because of the controversy that preceded it, but because of what it represents: the return of an HBCU athlete who once ran one of the fastest 400m times in history, and appeared poised for global stardom.