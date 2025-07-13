Former HBCU Football Player Killed, Current Student Charged

Police say a “parking garage dispute” at the Mac4460 apartments near South MacGregor Way and Calhoun in Houston, Texas, ended with the fatal shooting of a former HBCU athlete Friday evening. The victim, 24-year-old Tyler Martinez, played four seasons as a defensive tackle at Texas Southern University. Martinez completed his football career in 2023.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Police arrested 22-year-old Isaac Robinson, who is enrolled as a sophomore at Texas Southern University and is a fellow resident of the apartment complex, after he reportedly returned to the scene. Authorities charged Robinson with first-degree felony murder and set his bond at $100,000. If released, he must wear a GPS monitor, follow a nightly curfew, avoid weapons, drugs, and alcohol, and stay within Harris County or adjacent counties.

#93 Tyler Martinez, Courtesy of Texas Southern Athletics

Details of the Incident and Legal Proceedings

Houstonstringer.com reports that Robinson admitted to his involvement in the shooting in court records. Prosecutors said a woman connected to Robinson handed him a firearm during the altercation. Witnesses said Martinez had begun to withdraw when Robinson “allegedly fired three shots into Martinez’s torso.” Robinson appeared overnight in Harris County Probable Cause Court. He currently attends Texas Southern University as a sophomore and works for a local security company.

Martinez, a Houston native and Humble High graduate, joined the TSU Tigers in 2019. Standing 6-3 and weighing 283 pounds, he played every season through 2023. He recorded 57 tackles in 20 games, including four sacks. HBCU football analysts recognized his steady performance. The Bluebloods network called him “the best DT in the SWAC,” reflecting his significant impact on the field.

Concerns Raised for HBCU Student Safety

This case highlights concerns about safety in off-campus student housing and emphasizes the need for conflict resolution efforts within the Houston community. We will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as they become available.