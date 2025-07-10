Disney to make HBCU history on the West Coast

For the first time ever, Disney on the Yard is bringing its West Coast YardFest to the Downtown Disney District. The celebration will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, starting at 6 p.m. PT. This free, family-friendly event highlights HBCU culture and pride.

A Celebration of HBCU Culture

Disney on the Yard is a company-wide initiative created to connect with HBCU students and alumni. It builds community through career development, internships, and mentorship. Disney’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is a core part of the program.

The YardFest will be held near the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage and lawn. Guests are encouraged to wear their HBCU gear or Divine Nine paraphernalia. The evening includes a live DJ, giveaways, and an exciting debut. Drum Major Mickey Mouse and his HBCU Drum Major crew will perform for the first time ever at Disneyland Resort. They will be joined by the Brooklyn United Drumline, known for their high-energy performances.

Tied to Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Major Gathering

The timing of the event coincides with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s 2025 International Leadership Seminar. The seminar runs July 10–13 at the Anaheim Convention Center, just steps away. Over 9,600 members are expected to attend the gathering. This creates a unique opportunity for sorority members to experience both the leadership event and YardFest.

Aramide Boatswain, a key figure at Disneyland Resort, helped make this celebration possible. She leads marketing and commercial strategy and is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha. Her leadership played a major role in aligning the event with Disney’s broader cultural goals.

This one-of-a-kind event brings HBCU culture and energy to the heart of Disneyland Resort. Whether you’re repping your alma mater or enjoying the vibes, YardFest offers something special for everyone.